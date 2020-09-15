Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2020) -Izotropic Corporation ("Izotropic" or the "Company") (CSE: IZO) (OTC Pink: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Alexander Tokman as Strategic Advisor to the Company's growing advisory board.

Mr. Tokman is a growth-driven executive leader with over 22 years of global, cross-functional profit and loss leadership, specializing in creating and commercializing new technology businesses in the Healthcare, Consumer Electronics and Semiconductor sectors for Fortune 100, technology Micro-Cap and Start-Up companies. His extensive experience includes leading several global business units within GE Healthcare where he led the creation, commercialization and growth of several new global medical imaging businesses, including PET/CT and Molecular Imaging as well as growing more established modalities such as X-Ray and Mammography.

"The odds of survival for women diagnosed with breast cancer drop significantly as cancer progresses beyond stages I and II, therefore early detection is key to survival and quality of life. Unfortunately, the current gold standard for breast cancer screening (in US) misses 1 in 5 cancers. Through the initial clinical trials, CEO Bob Thast, Principal Founder Dr. John Boone and UC Davis team have been able to demonstrate that their new Breast CT Imaging System can detect legions that are 2x-3x smaller than the current gold standard, which could lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment," Mr. Tokman commented. "I'm excited to join the Izotropic advisory team and look forward to helping Bob, John and the rest of the team with getting their exciting new technology to market."

In addition to being a key thought leader and advisor to the Company, Mr. Tokman will also be taking an active role in representing the company with strategic corporate objectives in the US marketplace.

The Company is also granting 100,000 stock options to Mr. Tokman at an exercise price of $0.72 per share for a 2- year term, expiring at the close of business on September 14, 2022. The options vest immediately.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Thast

Chief Executive Officer

About Izotropic Corp.

Izotropic Corporation and its wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary, Izotropic Imaging Corp. have been established to commercialize the next generation of breast imaging technology for early diagnosis of breast cancer. The Izotropic Breast CT Imaging System produces high resolution breast images in 3D. A single 10 second breast CT scan acquires approximately 500 images, without painful breast compression, providing radiologists with fully 3D viewing of the scanned breast. Mammography scanning requires compression of the breast between 2 imaging plates, resulting in 2D images.

The Company has the exclusive worldwide license from the University of California, Davis to commercialize the technology developed by principal founder and Company director Dr. John M. Boone and researchers at UC Davis. The license includes all intellectual property, trade secrets, patents and patent-pending applications that are the foundation of the Company's breast CT imaging platform.

Approximately $20 million in research funding and over 15 years of research and development have been invested in developing this groundbreaking breast CT imaging technology. Research includes a current, ongoing $2.9M U.S. clinical trial at UC Davis Medical Center.

The Company founders believe that this technology will be a disruptive entry to the market, overcoming many of the challenges faced by existing breast imaging modalities.

Phone: 1-833-IZOCORP

Email: info@izocorp.com

Website: izocorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63789