Today, Investorideas.com talks to the Mayor of Woodstock Ontario, Trevor Birtch and Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President & Director of dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF), a company that produces and sells a technology for reducing CO2 emissions that is used in internal combustion engines.

This interview follows recent news that dynaCERT Inc. agreed to equip diesel-powered vehicles of the City of Woodstock, Ontario with the Company's HydraGEN Technology to reduce Carbon Emissions and reduce fuel costs.

Woodstock is the first city in Canada to take the initiative to outfit its vehicles with dynaCERT's proprietary technology.

Trevor Birtch discusses his cleantech strategy for his city and why he chose the dynaCERT technology saying, "We made a 100% renewable energy goal for the year 2050 shortly after Toyota had made the same commitment. We have a Toyota factory in our community as well as other manufacturing investments that support the auto sector, all across North America. We started to work on a plan right away that includes input from academics, farmers, former government officials, representatives from Toyota and General Motors and other companies, the utility industries and natural gas."

Continued: "We were the first municipality on the eastern seaboard of North America to set up this renewable energy goal. I became a natural flag bearer for the cause and I'm able to have discussions with other levels of government as I travel to Taiwan, Japan across the USA and Canada, waving that flag that there's better ways to do things, and it can help your pocketbook. I know that a step in the right direction would be using technology like HydraGEN from dynaCERT."

Talking about the significance of the news of Woodstock's deployment of the company's technology, Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President & Director of dynaCERT Inc. said, "This is a turning point in the history of dynaCERT in a very big way. Every municipality in the world has pollution problems and is looking for solutions. It takes the leadership, the trail blazing attitude and strength of a mayor like Trevor Birch of Woodstock to be the first municipality in the world to take on this innovative technology. So to me, this is the beginning of a whole new era for dynaCERT."

Continued: "The federal governments around the world are ready, willing and able to fund cities to clean up and have less pollution and less carbon emissions. There's a big political movement and funds available for that, but there aren't very many immediate solutions. We're approachable and we have a solution to their problems."

