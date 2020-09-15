New Partnership To Extend Agilysys Customers' Access To Frictionless Global Omni-Channel Payments

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, and Adyen, the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced a new partnership to extend Agilysys customers' access to frictionless global payments.

Adyen is a unified payments platform that enables merchants to consolidate their payments across stores, markets, and channels into one system. Adyen connects directly to Visa, Mastercard, and all key payment methods globally, enabling businesses to accept payments across online, in-app, and in store across regions. Using leading technology that adapts to any channel, industry, or shopper journey, merchants enjoy a range of tech-first features with a single integration.

"Agilysys is an industry leader in global hospitality solutions," said Adyen Chief Operating Office, Kamran Zaki. "We are thrilled to begin this new partnership to help Agilysys customers better serve their guests' payment needs."

Through Adyen's integration with the entire suite of Agilysys Hospitality solutions including industry-leading point of sale application Agilysys InfoGenesis POS; Agilysys Property Management solutions Agilysys Stay, Agilysys LMS and Agilysys Visual One, guests will benefit from a true omni-channel experience from booking reservations to check-in to paying for their meals. Restaurant diners benefit from pay-at-table functionality, including the ability to print the bill, split the bill, and add custom tips all without wait staff needing to leave the table.

"We are excited about our new global partnership with Adyen," said Agilysys Chief Technology Officer, Prabuddha Biswas. "The Hospitality industry has gone global and today's discerning guests demand a single modern end-to-end payment infrastructure that works across multiple countries and multiple currencies to streamline payment processes and ensure the security of their transactions. Adyen will help fill these needs and more."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines, and L'Oréal.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

