YayYo Inc.: YayYo, Inc., Expands its Rideshare Rental Fleet Partnership with LMP Automotive Holdings with an increased Line of Credit

The Company expands its fleet of cars and refinances 96 cars at significantly reduced monthly payments, increasing the Company's cash flow and profitability.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / YayYo, Inc. ("YayYo" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rideshare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced the Company has increased its line of credit through the Company's fleet partnership with LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ: LMPX )

The initial relationship with LMP included sourcing cars under a $2.5 million-dollar program. The increase in credit line added another $2 Million to the program that resulted in immediately increasing our automotive inventory by 45 cars. YayYo's nationwide rideshare rental fleet continues to grow, as the company serves drivers for Uber, Lyft, Grubhub, Postmates, and other gig economy leaders.

The Company also refinanced 96 vehicles, reducing the monthly payments per vehicle from $566 a month to $190 a month thereby greatly improving the Company's profits and cash flow.

"Demand continues and these additional vehicles will support our growth. We are experiencing one of the best performing quarters since the formation of the Company," commented Ramy El-Batrawi, Chief Executive Officer of YayYo. "We are very happy with the increased credit facilities and look forward in expanding it even more."

About YayYo, Inc.

YayYo bridges the gap between rideshare drivers needing a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. YayYo uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. YayYo seeks to become the preeminent provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding gig economy.

About LMP Financial Services

LMP Leases Vehicles and describes its business model as "Buy, Rent or Subscribe, Sell and Repeat." This means that we "Buy" pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

