Kim Renee Dunbar Elaborates on Nanotechnology Applications and Where They Might lead

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Kim Dunbar is a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Texas A & M University. She's won numerous awards for her work in inorganic chemistry. She currently focuses on coordination chemistry, which opens up many avenues to explore. She is one of the researchers leading the way in nanotechnology. She states that nanotech is currently used in various applications, which is expected to increase.

What is Nanotech?

Nanotech involves controlling matter at the molecular level. Kim Dunbar explains this gives scientists options that were once the stuff of science fiction. Nanotech spans all scientific disciplines, including chemistry, engineering, and materials science. Nanoparticles are measured in nanometers. There are 25,400,000 nanometers in an inch.

Kim Dunbar Explains Nanotech Today

Kim Dunbar states that nanotechnology is now commonly used in the medical field. Nano drugs are one exciting application. Nanotechnology allows drugs to be delivered to highly targeted areas. This can lead to more effective treatments with fewer side effects than traditional therapies. Nanoscience ts also targeted at increasing computing power and memory in electronic devices while scaling down the size. Nanotechnology has usage in batteries and solar power cells. It is also being used in surprising applications in food. According to Kim Renee Dunbar, clay nanoparticles are being used to prevent gases from entering food packaging.

The Future of Nanotech

When it comes to the future of nanotech, Kim Renee Dunbar says there are sure to be surprises. One interesting application is sensors for food. It is hypothesized that carbon nanotubes could be placed on food packaging to detect food spoilage. Nanosensors will also be able to detect bacteria in food packaging plants themselves. This could provide safety testing at a much quicker and cost-effective rate than lab testing.

Kim Dunbar says there are many medical applications on the horizon as well. One of these is nanotech sensors that are injected into the body. This would allow doctors to monitor the patient or check for conditions in a less invasive way. There is an almost endless amount of possibilities for uses of these "electroceuticals."

Self-healing materials are another concept Kim Renee Dunbar finds fascinating. Nanoparticles could go where they were needed in the material to fill in cracks or worn areas. They could also be used as sensors to detect structural damage to bridges and nuclear power plants before the potential damage can pose a danger.

While these applications may sound like science fiction, Kim Renee Dunbar says they are closer than you think. It's hard to imagine the changes that nanotechnology will eventually bring about as research continues, but it's a safe bet that the world will benefit from these emerging technologies.

