43% of survey respondents identify moving analytic data to the cloud as the most impactful cloud trend today

MariaDB Corporation today announced additional results from its recent global survey that looked at overall cloud and database trends with IT leaders, including the impact of COVID-19 on IT decisions. The survey examined the top cloud trends according to IT decision-makers this year and beyond. Respondents identified "databases moving to the cloud" (52%), "moving analytic data to the cloud" (43%) and "database automation" (43%) as the top three most impactful cloud trends this year.

"Moving analytic data to the cloud is proving to be one of the hottest tech trends this year," said Franz Aman, CMO at MariaDB Corporation. "Taken together, the top three trends reflect the hunger for cloud data warehouses and database services that eliminate manual operations by automating tasks such as installs, upgrades, backups and more. When we launched our cloud database MariaDB SkySQL earlier this year, we saw more customers deploy MariaDB for analytics and for blended transactions/analytics than in our traditional on-prem business. Similar to other native cloud data warehouse implementations, SkySQL uses inexpensive, unlimited object storage combined with scalable high memory compute that can be stopped and started to minimize cost."

Looking at next year and beyond, IT decision-makers identified "database automation" (46%), "databases moving into the cloud" (44%) and "multi-cloud becoming a reality" (40%) as the top three most important trends.

"While we expect to see an accelerated use of cloud databases as more applications move to the cloud, we also expect to see a dramatic shift toward multi-cloud support becoming a requirement in 2021. The key is giving companies the ability to source cloud services from more than one big player to gain leverage and insulation from the large-scale outages we have seen," said Aman.

MariaDB is one the top five most used databases globally, with availability on all of the leading cloud platforms and 75% of Fortune 500 companies running it. Customers use MariaDB Platform for transactional, analytical and hybrid use cases across every industry. With this distinctive position in the marketplace, MariaDB is uniquely able to bring a global perspective on technology trends facing businesses worldwide.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted in May 2020 in partnership with Propeller Insights. It polled 559 enterprise engineering and IT professionals online at the manager level and above in the U.S., U.K., France and Germany.

