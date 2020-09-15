ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Attend Lake Street's Fourth Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference September 17, 2020

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), today announced that it has been invited to attend the Lake Street's Fourth Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference being held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, on a virtual platform.

ENDRA's management is scheduled to meet with investors on Thursday, September 17, 2020 with one-on-one and group meetings to be held throughout the day. ENDRA's presentation materials will be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company website.

To receive additional information, request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@lakestreetcm.com .

About The BIG4 Conference

Lake Street will host its fourth annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference on a virtual platform, showcasing many interesting and dynamic public growth companies. Executives from approximately 85 publicly traded companies will be meeting institutional investors in an interactive one-on-one format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit https:/lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/bigfourconference, contact your Lake Street representative, email conference@lakestreetcm.com or call 612-326-1305.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology that mirrors some applications similar to CT or MRI, but at 50X lower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, such as the expectations regarding commercializing the TAEUS device, establishing evaluation reference sites and initial sales in Europe, receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory approval, and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; the impact of COVID-19 on our business plans; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

