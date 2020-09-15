Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.09.2020
WKN: 873629 ISIN: US0865161014 Ticker-Symbol: BUY 
15.09.20
16:54 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
15.09.2020 | 15:08
Engage People Works with Best Buy to Allow Loyalty Members to Pay with Points for Consumer Electronics

Relationship extends Best Buy's products to loyalty program members that are looking for more personalized spending options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Engage People, a global technology provider that redefines the way customers spend loyalty reward points, today announced that it is working with Best Buy, a multinational consumer electronics retailer, to give participating loyalty program members the option to purchase Best Buy products with points. As a result of this partnership, loyalty program members will be able to browse Best Buy's catalog, which consists of over 80,000 products, through Engage People's Podium platform.

Podium gives financial institutions (FIs) the ability to offer more products to loyalty program members so they can pay with points for the items they want or need. The addition of Best Buy's catalog comes at a time when consumers are increasingly demanding more choice from their loyalty programs, as outlined by Engage People's recent loyalty program customer survey. The findings revealed that 72% of customers actively engage in loyalty programs because of the available redemption options.

"Our aim is to provide both FIs and retailers with innovative solutions that help them engage with their customers in meaningful ways," said Len Covello, CTO of Engage People. "Increasingly, consumers are looking for more personalization in how they spend their loyalty points, whether having the flexibility to pay with points just as easily as credit or debit, or being able to redeem their points for items from their favorite brands. We're excited to add Best Buy's products into the mix to deliver more choices to our loyalty program members."

Earlier this year, Engage People also partnered with Priceline to give loyalty program members the option to use their points to pay for the entire breadth of Priceline's offerings, including flights, car rentals and hotels. To find out more about Engage People and its suite of award-winning technology offerings, visit www.engagepeople.com.

About Engage People

Engage People is a global technology provider that redefines the way customers spend loyalty reward points. Serving as the conduit between banks, retailers and their customers, Engage People allows consumers to make everyday purchases with loyalty points, giving them the flexibility to buy what they want - whenever they choose. By offering pay with points, Engage People unlocks loyalty points that have been accumulated but not spent. Top banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty ecosystem. With headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy, Engage People has been ranked on Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies list by Canadian Business and PROFIT. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com

CONTACT:

Michelle Mead
Caliber Corporate Advisers
michelle@calibercorporate.com
888.550.6385 ext.7

SOURCE: Engage People



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/606066/Engage-People-Works-with-Best-Buy-to-Allow-Loyalty-Members-to-Pay-with-Points-for-Consumer-Electronics

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
