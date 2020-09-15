The Power of Working Together - GTL and Indiana Department of Correction Employees Recognized for Outstanding Intelligence Work

A commitment to going above and beyond was recognized by the National Corrections/Custodial Intelligence Sharing Group

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that Chris Eloiza, Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) Intelligence Coordinator, and Gabrielle Padilla, GTL Intelligence Services Supervisor, were recognized with an award from the National Corrections/Custodial Intelligence Sharing Group (NCCISG).

"The recognition of Chris and Gabrielle speaks for itself," said IDOC Commissioner Rob Carter. "Preventing illicit activities within a correctional facility is difficult. Chris and Gabrielle's intelligence work has been able to increase the safety of everyone within our facilities - officers, administrators, visitors, and incarcerated individuals alike--thanks to their determination and dedication. We are proud of the excellence of our team."

"With a constantly evolving landscape, the corrections environment presents challenges when it comes to the safety of incarcerated individuals, facility staff, and the public," said Mitch Volkart, GTL Vice President, Intelligence Solutions. "IDOC had the foresight to build a robust intelligence program to tackle these issues, and GTL applauds their vision and subsequent success. Partnering with GTL's intelligence services, they were able to create a nationally recognized model for intelligence leadership. We are honored and humbled to be leading the industry and setting the standard for other agencies and partnerships across the country."

The award recognizes the overall qualities that both Chris and Gabrielle bring to the intelligence unit at IDOC, but it also focuses on specific examples of how they went above and beyond to assist not only IDOC but other facilities in improving their intelligence and investigative actions. One way in which they did this was to develop a one-week Correctional Intelligence Analyst Academy, which provided information on intelligence gathering and sharing. It was attended by 25 people from five different states representing 11 separate law enforcement and correctional agencies.

By deploying tools and people focused on mitigating in-facility crime, correctional facilities can instead focus on cultivating and maintaining a positive rehabilitative environment, encouraging individuals to make better choices and turn their lives around.

