Primis Announces Net15 Payment Initiative for Publishing Partners

The Video Discovery Platform is providing favorable payment terms to show appreciation.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Video discovery platform Primis (a part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group) is announcing Net15, a payment initiative that enables digital publishers, vendors and business partners to receive faster payments. The firm is transitioning to net 15 days, which reduces the waiting period for publishers to fully settle an outstanding balance or invoice.

"The Net15 effort is close to our hearts because it was done for us in the early days of our venture," says Rotem Shaul, cofounder and co-CEO of Primis. "We're expecting an amazing Q4 and, through Net15, Primis will help partners, publishers and vendors deal with COVID and financial challenges via payment terms of net 15 days."

Paying It Forward and Supporting Growth of Partners

As a startup more than a decade ago, Primis underwent high growth which placed severe constraints on cash flow. Thirteen years after its founding, the firm will pay partners, vendors and publishers with a term of net 15 days until the end of Q1 2021. (Primis was acquired in 2012 by Universal McCann.)

"Years ago, our largest client helped us when the firm was struggling with cash flow due to growth," says Shaul. "He changed payment terms from net 90 days to net 30 days and that made a huge difference. It's part of the reason why Primis was asked to join the McCann group and is now able to reach over 200 million unique users on a monthly basis."

The leaders in video discovery will extend more favorable payment terms through Net15 initiative.

Features of Net15:

Help partners with favorable terms and share Primis' good fortune

Settlement terms are reduced to net 15 days

Primis publishers able to act quicker and more efficiently with cash flow

For updates, visit Primis:

Primis is The Video Discovery Platform that helps users discover engaging video content. The platform delivers a personalized content experience via video discovery technology and engagement-based automated recommendations.

We help leading publishers capture audiences' attention by offering users the most engaging videos, in the right place, at the right time. Our discovery engine is applied in a fully customizable video unit designed to fit natively in all websites. We deliver a better user experience, increase video content consumption, and give publishers new monetization opportunities.

Website:www.primis.tech

Twitter:@Primisltd

LinkedIn: Primis-UM

Facebook: Primis-UM

Contact: press@primis.tec

SOURCE: Primis

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605999/Primis-Announces-Net15-Payment-Initiative-for-Publishing-Partners