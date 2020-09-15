AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the promotion of Camilo Rodriguez to Head of International Credit Surety in its Global Markets division. Mr. Rodriguez will continue to work from the Zurich office and report into the President of Global Markets, Ann Haugh.

"Camilo has been a vital member of the Global Markets team," said Ms. Haugh. "His knowledge and expertise in the space makes him the perfect choice for the Head of International Credit Surety. We are excited to see him take on this leadership role in AXIS Re."

Mr. Rodriguez first joined AXIS Re in 2012 as a Vice President Underwriter for Credit and Bond. Most recently, he held the role of Credit Bond Head of Latin America responsible for strategic planning and underwriting within the region. Prior to AXIS, Mr. Rodriguez was based in Colombia where he held various managerial positions in the surety space for the Compania Mundial de Seguros and underwriter and reinsurance roles in Sefuros Confianza.

The Head of International Credit Surety being filled by Mr. Rodriguez is one of two new global co-lead roles reporting to Ms. Haugh. AXIS Re is recruiting to fill its new Head of North America Mortgage and Surety position which will complement Mr. Rodriguez's role.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

