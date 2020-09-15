New program re-affirms commitment to partners, focuses on delivering greater value for global customers

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced enhancements to its global partner program. The new program, which will launch in January 2021, focuses on strengthening the relationship between solution providers, customers and Snow to better address the evolving requirements and increasingly complex IT environments of organizations around the world.

"Now more than ever, technology providers and partners need to offer solutions that can quickly and effectively address significant business challenges," said Brian Allison, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Snow. "It is critical that organizations get visibility and insight across their software, hardware, applications and cloud investments, wherever and however those assets are being used. With the new Snow Partner Program, we are empowering our partners to deliver even better outcomes for our joint customers. These changes also provide expanded opportunities for partners to grow with Snow. Having recently surpassed $100M in annual recurring revenue, we continue to strengthen our leadership in software asset management, SaaS management and cloud management, and investing in our partners is a critical component in realizing our vision for true technology intelligence."

As part of the launch, partners will be eligible for new benefits based on the value provided to customers. Tiered to recognize partners at each phase of the customer lifecycle, benefits include:

New deal registration incentives, including partner profit protection for co-selling opportunities

New renewal and customer success rebates

Increased investment opportunities with Snow co-marketing and market development funds

Enhanced partner training and certifications covering cloud, SAP and software asset management

New partner portal with enhanced self-service capabilities

"With the Snow Partner Program, we are setting the foundation to drive customer success from the first conversation all the way through achieving major milestones with the winning combination of the Snow platform and partner services," said Allison.

For more information about Snow's partner program, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/blog/power-snows-new-partner-program.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

