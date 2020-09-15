The global computer numerical control solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 4.99 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market Analysis Report by End-user (Automotive, Industrial machinery, Aerospace and defense, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increased use of servo-based systems in industries. In addition, the development of interactive touchscreen CNC systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market.

The growing focus on automation has increased the adoption of servo-based systems in the manufacturing industries. Servo-based systems increase productivity with reduced labor costs, which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. They also respond to problems in a much more effective manner and help prioritize workflow to make professionals more flexible and efficient for emergencies. Their increased adoption across end-user industries is one of the key factors driving the demand for CNC solutions.

Major Five Computer Numerical Control Solutions Companies:

FANUC Corp.

FANUC operates its business through segments such as FA, ROBOT, ROBOMACHINE, and Service. Flexible CNC systems and solutions is the key offering of the company.

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. has business operations under four segments: Makino Milling Machine Co., MAKINO ASIA Pte Ltd., MAKINO Inc., and MAKINO Europe GmbH. The company offers a wide range of computer numerical control solutions.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric operates its business through segments such as industrial automation systems, energy and electric systems, home appliances, information and communication systems, electronic devices, and others. M800/M80 series, C80 series, M700V series, M70V series, and C70 series are some of the key offerings of the company.

MONDRAGON S. COOP.

MONDRAGON S. COOP. has business operations under four segments: finance, industry, distribution, and knowledge. The company offers a wide range of computer numerical control solutions.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH has business operations under various segments such as mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. IndraMotion MTX is the key offering of the company.

Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Automotive size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial machinery size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace and defense size and forecast 2019-2024

Others size and forecast 2019-2024

Computer Numerical Control Solutions Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

