Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2020) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce the identification of multiple distinct high grade gold occurrences from the initial reconnaissance conducted recently at the Rat prospect on the Wishbone Property (see Company news release dated August 19, 2020) and the mobilization of an exploration field crew to further define the target areas.

Key Highlights - Rat Prospect

Multiple distinct occurrences of gold mineralization identified;

Schist Canyon: 300 metre long open mineralized trend reporting three high grade float grab samples grading 17.65, >25 and >25 g/t Au;

South Bowl: Two talus fines samples returned 7.5 and 7.2 g/t Au only 50m from 1.23 g/t in outcrop indicates close proximity to bedrock source;

Mid-Bowl: Two samples returned 10.98 and >25 g/t Au in float near newly exposed receding leading edge of glacier; and

Field crew mobilizes to vector into source of gold mineralization and define drill targets.

"We are thoroughly encouraged by the broad and high grade expression of gold mineralization at the Rat Prospect. This initial success has really set the stage for our next phase of work, not only advancing this target area, but in synergy with the other priority target areas on Origen's Wishbone property." states Blake Morgan, Company President.

Rat Prospect Gold Target Areas

The July 2020 reconnaissance exploration program collected 67 rock samples (i.e. float, outcrop and chip samples) covering an 800 x 900m area within a bowl hosting the Rat Prospect. Of these, eighteen (18) samples reported >0.5 g/t gold.

Schist Canyon

Traverse through the Schist Canyon area revealed a 300 metre long mineralized trend reporting twelve samples grading >0.5 g/t gold including three high grade float grab samples grading 17.65, >25 and >25 g/t Au.

The concentration of mineralized samples along such a broad length strongly suggests a significant and local source of the gold. This area and areas to the north reporting historical high grade gold samples will be one of the main target areas that the field crew will focus on in the Company's 2020 Phase 2 exploration program.

Table 1: Rat Prospect - Schist Canyon Select Gold Samples

Sample ID Type Au g/t Ag g/t Note Length WJH27 Float >25.00 5.69 1,4 WSM-006 Float >25.00 12.62 1,4 WSM-007 Float 17.65 156.00 1,3 WJH24 Float 2.40 46.85 2 WJH25 Float 1.70 0.65 2 WJH26 Float 1.70 13.43 2 WJH21PD Float 1.20 0.97 2 WSM-017 Chip 1.00 51.30 2 0.10 WSM-011 Grab 0.73 2.52 1 WSM-012 Grab 0.62 1.10 1 WSM-014 Grab 0.58 1.29 1 WSM-013 Grab 0.55 1.14 1

Table Notes:

Pending results for Fire Assay. Gold value is updated from Fire Assay result. Gold value is updated from ore grade assay result. Gold value exceeded maximum measurable limit (25 g/t Au) for analytical method.

South Bowl

Two talus fines samples returned 7.5 and 7.2 g/t Au (RATSM2020-009, 010) at the base of a ridge along the southern slope of the bowl encompassing the Rat Prospect. The talus fines are believed to have derived from the gossan visible upslope from the sample sites that was not accessible from the traverse. In addition, approximately 50m to the northeast two grab samples (WSM-004, 005) of quartz-Fe carbonate-pyrite veining in outcrop returned values of 0.47 and 1.23 g/t gold respectively.

These four samples, all notably gold mineralized, in close proximity to a sizable gossan indicates the identification of a new mineralized zone with size potential. Further work is planned to investigate the style and structural control of this emerging target.

Mid-Bowl

Two samples collected mid-bowl in a newly exposed region by the receding leading edge of the glacier returned >25 and 10.98 g/t Au in quartz boulders; samples WMHR-007 and WMHR-008 respectively.

Grab samples are by nature selective and should not be relied upon. They are collected during prospecting and reconnaissance work to characterize geological material and determine if metals of interest are present prior to more comprehensive sampling and investigation. They may not be representative of metal grades on The Property. Float samples are similar to grab samples but were not collected from bedrock and do not have a known source. The bedrock source of a float sample may not be on The Property. Prospecting and other geological, geochemical and geophysical methods are used to trace float samples back to their source. Float samples may not be representative of metal grades at their bedrock source. Gold values range from trace to >25 g/t Au in the samples.

2020 Phase 2 Exploration Program

The Phase 1 exploration program at the Rat prospect has revealed multiple discrete occurrences of high grade and broad gold mineralization. The samples indicate a proximal source to the occurrences and the results strongly point to a significant mineralizing system at Rat.

The Company has initiated a Phase 2 exploration program that is planning:

1.) additional reconnaissance and prospecting to locate the sources of the high grade gold found in float;

2.) determine the geological and structural controls on the mineralization; and

3.) refine drill targets

The Company is awaiting the receipt of its drill permits and once received hope to include a drilling component to this phase.

Sample Locations

Table 2: Location Coordinates for Select Samples (NAD83 Zone 9N).

Sample ID Type Easting Northing WJH21PD Float 381212 6335782 WJH24 Float 381017 6335750 WJH25 Float 381017 6335750 WJH26 Float 381017 6335750 WJH27 Float 381047 6335751 WMHR-007 Float 380918 6335458 WMHR-008 Float 380921 6335461 WSM-004 Grab 381286 6335448 WSM-005 Grab 381278 6335445 WSM-011 Grab 380951 6335728 WSM-012 Grab 380944 6335726 WSM-013 Grab 381040 6335709 WSM-014 Grab 381040 6335709 WSM-017 Chip 381042 6335723 RATSM2020-009 Talus Fine 381313 6335487 RATSM2020-010 Talus Fine 381310 6335479

Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Laboratory Methods

Origen fieldwork followed industry standard practices and collected B horizon soil samples whenever possible or talus fines when soil development was too immature. No duplicate samples were included due to the small number of samples and no standards or blanks were inserted.

MSALABS of Langley and Terrace British Columbia Canada is a certified analytical laboratory (ISO 9001 and ISO 17025) with experience in the chemical analysis of geological materials.) MSALABS is independent of the Company as defined by NI 43-101. Samples were delivered to the laboratory by an employee of Coast Mountain Geological who were contracted to implement the field program for the Company. Rock samples were processed by drying followed by crushing so 70% passed through a 2mm screen. A 250g split, was then pulverized so that 85% passed through a 75µm screen. Digestion of a 20g cut was done by Aqua Regia and finished by 39 element ICP-AES/MS. Samples with >0.5 ppm gold were reanalysed using a 30g cut for digestions in a fire assay flux with a gravimetric finish.

Soils samples were processed by drying, screening to <80 mesh, digestion of a 20g cut by Aqua Regia and finishing by 39 element ICP-AES/MS.

John Harrop, P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. Harrop is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd who was contracted by the Company to implement the 2020 fieldwork. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI43-101.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base and precious metal properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia and recently acquired a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 3,971 ha Wishbone property in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

On behalf of Origen,

Blake Morgan

President

For further information, please contact Blake Morgan, President at 236-878-4938 or Gary Schellenberg, CEO at 604-681-0221.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63845