Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Orchid Ventures, Inc. (OTC: ORVRF) (CSE: ORCD) ("the Company"), an Irvine, CA-based innovation company that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery system. CEO of the Company, Corey Mangold, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Mangold began the interview by sharing the Company's background and current projects. "Orchid Ventures started out as a cannabis company focusing on a line of vaporizer products. In 2019, we went through a pretty fundamental shift at the end of the year," said Mangold. He then explained that the shift primarily centered on licensing their Orchid Essentials brand out to other manufacturers and distributors. "The second part of the company is PurTec," added Mangold. "PurTec Delivery Systems is a manufacturer of extremely high-quality vaporizer products that are the only products in the industry that are emissions tested at AFNOR standards," continued Mangold. "We also have CELLg8 Sciences, which is the global exclusive license holder within the THC market, of a technology that can be used with THC that increases bioavailability by about 16x and is clinically proven, peer reviewed, and published in major medical journals."

Jolly then asked about the Company's subsidiaries that emerged following their transition. "The two new subsidiaries are PurTec Delivery Systems and CELLg8," said Mangold. "PurTec Delivery Systems sells vaporizer cartridges, batteries, disposables, and pod systems to cannabis and CBD manufacturers globally," explained Mangold. "CELLg8 Sciences is a bioavailability technology," continued Mangold, adding that this subsidiary has exclusively licensed technology that allows cannabis edibles and tinctures that become effective in the body within 15 minutes, compared to a traditional edible which may take over an hour. "The formulation is also all natural, vegan, and non-GMO."

The conversation then turned to rumors regarding the safety of vaporizers. "No one is testing the smoke that actually goes into the body," explained Mangold. "So, I think we're actually going to see a lot more instances and reports of the bad quality that is out there, and that's exactly why we're in this to create the highest standards within the industry," said Mangold. "Our cartridges are cleaner than anything that's out there, they are emissions tested, and that goes into the quality of the materials that we use."

Mangold then explained that despite the Company's use of high-quality materials and thorough testing, they are still able to offer their cartridges at competitive rates. "The sales are going great. Last month, we did over $1.35 million in orders," said Mangold. "We're breaking records within our company, so it's very positive."

Mangold then elaborated on the potential of developing and setting standards within the vaporizer industry. "It is really badly needed within this industry. There is zero quality control," said Mangold.

Jolly then asked about the Company's subsidiary CellG8 and the potential it represents going forward. "We're formulating with several of the largest cannabis brands in the country," said Mangold, noting that the Company is currently in formulation with over 15 companies in the United States. "The first THC products with CellG8 are set to hit the shelves in about a week."

To close the interview, Mangold shared that the Company is currently undervalued, but remains optimistic that their valuation will improve as they continue to build investor awareness and reflect profitability.

