New Release Features Advanced Supply Chain Decision Support, New Automated Manufacturing Cost Models and Expanded Cloud Services

aPriori, the leading provider of digital manufacturing simulation software, today announces that aPriori 2020 Release 1 is now generally available.

This new release of software provides a powerful new capability called "Matrix Costing" that automatically generates multiple should cost scenarios with a few basic user inputs. Matrix Costing helps customers make decisions for initiatives such as re-shoring near-shoring or any program designed to optimize your supply chain and improve resiliency against unplanned shocks to the system.

Other highlights of aPriori 2020 R1 include the following:

A new automated Investment Casting manufacturing process group and cost model which supports a broad range of industries and part types.

manufacturing process group and cost model which supports a broad range of industries and part types. A new automated Multi-shot molding manufacturing cost model.

manufacturing cost model. Many other new and enhanced manufacturing process cost models , including: Rolled Ring Forging Fiber Laser Cutting Updated Machining cutting data Improvements to Rough Milling and Contour Milling Support for Hex Bar Stock in Stock Machining Major upgrades to Extrusion and Composite automated manufacturing cost models

, including:

aPriori 2020 R1 also features numerous enhancements to our Cost Insight series of cloud-based products, including:

A range of new features for Cost Insight Design: Support for 2-Model Machining Enhanced in app guidance for end user support CAD Plugins for CREO, CATIA, NX, Solidworks

Continued expansion of capabilities for the Cost Insight Generate automated analysis and proactive notification solution: See related press release about how AGCO Corporation will deploy Cost Insight Generate to help optimize manufacturability of product designs without adversely impacting the workload of the engineering team.

Multi-tenant services which will significantly improve and accelerate software deployment and maintenance

Improved user management workflows to enhance collaboration among product development team members

Cost Insight Generate was designed specifically to address the challenges of global product development teams working in a fast-paced, competitive environment and will change the way companies implement simulation software in the future. Some of the key capabilities provided with Cost Insight Generate include:

Automatic analysis of digital twin CAD models for manufacturability and cost each time a component is checked into the company's PLM system; no end user interaction is required to trigger the initial analysis.

Rapid identification of parts that have the most cost and manufacturability issues.

The system highlights the most important cost drivers on these parts and provides guidance for remediation.

Automated report generation delivered conveniently to the inbox of the designer, their manager, a supply chain manager in purchasing, or anyone else in the organization that would benefit.

Watch an On-Demand version of our recent webinar "The Exhausted Engineer" featuring our new Cost Insight Generate" application and how it can drive manufacturability optimization and accelerate time to market. Click Here.

Julie Driscoll, aPriori's Chief Product Officer, offered the following perspective: "The new aPriori 2020 R1 release continues our commitment to support product development teams in a complex, global environment where supply chains are constantly shifting and being impacted by unpredictable change. Agility and adaptability are critical in times like these. aPriori digital manufacturing solutions help our customers quickly understand the manufacturability and cost impact of changes to product designs, manufacturing strategies and supply chain partners."

About aPriori

aPriori is the leading provider of digital manufacturing simulation software that brings product design and sourcing teams closer to production. By leveraging the digital twin within our digital factories, we automatically generate design for manufacturability (DFM) and design for cost (DTC) insights, helping manufacturers collaborate across the product development process to make better design, sourcing and manufacturing decisions that yield higher value products in less time. aPriori solutions are now available either in the cloud or on-premise. To learn more about aPriori, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006.

