With successful business ventures spanning the US, Singapore and China, the EdTech giant Think Academy today announced the launch of their online maths tutoring service in the UK market in response to the country's ever-growing demand for online education services.

Designed for primary school-aged students, Think Academy's interactive online maths courses are closely mapped to the UK national curriculum. The company hopes their technology powered online learning platform could help students in Key Stage 1 achieve a scaled score of 100-115 in their SATs tests, while supporting Key Stage 2 students achieve a scaled score of 100-120 in their Year 6 SATs. Think Academy's Year 4 and 5 courses also prepare students for the 11 Plus exam.

The UK recently saw around 4.5 million primary school students absent from school during the Coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, studies suggest students spent on average 5-hours a day in homeschooling, retaining 25-60% more knowledge when learning online as opposed to just 8-10% in the classroom. In response to this, Think Academy UK believes its face-to-face online maths tutoring courses provide a solid solution in helping students to regain their pre-pandemic numeracy abilities. The brand has purposely hired experienced tutors from Oxbridge and other top UK institutions to enhance the quality of the teaching service it provides.

"Our interactive online maths courses are delivered in a safe and adaptive online learning environment, with students experiencing face-to-face real time interactions with their tutors and peers" says Oliver Demeger, Think Academy UK's Key Stage 2 Subject Manager. "In the context of today, we believe Think Academy offers a unique opportunity for children to fill gaps in their knowledge while taking their learning beyond the confines of the traditional classroom environment".

Think Academy UK introduced a successful maths course over the summer of 2020, and the company now offers free online maths classes for KS1 and KS2 students, delivered by their most experienced maths tutors. From mid-September, Think Academy UK will launch its 12-week Autumn Maths course with six course levels for students in Year 1 through to Year 6; and is actively enrolling new students on an ongoing basis.

About Think Academy UK

Think Academy UK is a world leading e-learning enterprise based in London, United Kingdom, with operations in the US, China and Singapore. Think Academy UK delivers EdTech powered online education services for 5-11-year olds in Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 following the British National Curriculum. With 17 years tutoring experience and more than 4.6 million weekly active students globally, Think Academy seeks to utilise technology for education while creating better learning experiences for children. Visit the Think Academy UK website to book a FREE online maths class for KS1 and KS2 students this Autumn term.

