0,4560,47616:43
0,4600,47316:46
PR Newswire
15.09.2020 | 15:51
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 15

FirstGroup plc

Result of 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

FirstGroup plc (the 'Company') announces that, at the AGM held earlier today, all resolutions were passed by the Company's shareholders on a poll. The results of the poll are shown in the table below and will also be available on the Company's website.

FORAGAINSTTOTALWITHHELD
Number of Votes% of VoteNumber of Votes% of VoteNumber of VotesNumber of Votes
1To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020982,886,51699.99131,0560.01983,017,572840,073
2To approve the Directors' Annual Report on Remuneration976,349,87499.257,379,5370.75983,729,411128,233
3To elect David Martin as a Director811,701,23894.3049,076,9345.70860,778,172123,079,473
4To elect Sally Cabrini as a Director811,867,24794.3248,871,7435.68860,738,990123,118,655
5To re-elect Warwick Brady as a Director802,680,26493.2658,050,9376.74860,731,201123,126,444
6To re-elect Steve Gunning as a Director792,022,89980.52191,651,84519.48983,674,744182,901
7To re-elect Mathew Gregory as a Director691,308,92070.28292,361,54629.72983,670,466187,179
8To re-elect Ryan Mangold as a Director810,847,45194.2049,883,9445.80860,731,395123,126,250
9To re-elect Martha Poulter as a Director800,780,15081.41182,897,94118.59983,678,091179,554
10To re-elect David Robbie as a Director811,486,05982.50172,173,40417.50983,659,463198,182
11To re-elect Julia Steyn as a Director817,346,97394.9643,395,6475.04860,742,620123,115,025
12To approve the appointment of PrincewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors978,323,66199.455,420,8240.55983,744,485113,160
13To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors837,349,35399.96307,5050.04837,656,858146,200,787
14To authorise the Directors to allot shares810,543,90898.7710,078,0051.23820,621,913163,235,732
15To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights814,386,11882.79169,267,02117.21983,653,139204,506
16To disapply pre-emption rights for acquisitions or other capital investments813,479,92982.70170,165,94517.30983,645,874211,770
17To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's shares973,997,46899.069,265,0590.94983,262,527595,117
18To authorise the Company to make political donations and incur political expenditure748,497,94491.2172,132,5098.79820,630,453163,227,192
19To adopt new Articles of Association983,312,19599.97304,6960.03983,616,891240,754
20To authorise the calling of general meetings on 14 clear days' notice962,795,29897.8621,019,1052.14983,814,40343,242

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 983,857,645 ordinary shares of 5 pence per share, representing 80.60% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at today's date is 1,220,859,462 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 157,229 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 14, and 18 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 15 to 17, 19 and 20 as Special Resolutions.

Commenting on the voting results, FirstGroup Chairman David Martin said:

"We welcome the support shown by the majority of our shareholders today. I am confident that the Board has the necessary mix of skills, experience and knowledge to unlock material value through the sale of our North American businesses, and we are intent on achieving this as expediently as possible and in the best interests of all shareholders.

"As noted in the trading statement issued this morning, the Group has delivered a stronger than expected financial performance so far this year, has increased its available liquidity and continues to take all necessary action to protect the business for the longer term.

"The Board takes seriously its responsibility to understand the views and perspectives of shareholders, and as part of this ongoing commitment, we engaged widely ahead of this AGM. We are disappointed but aware of the views of certain investors who represent more than 20% of the issued share capital, who voted against resolution 7 today. We are committed to continuing a constructive and open dialogue on this and all other matters with our shareholders."

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc (LSE: FGP.L)is a leading provider of transport services in the UK and North America. With £7.8 billion in revenue in 2020 and around 100,000 employees, we transported 2.1 billion passengers. Whether for business, education, health, social or recreation - we get our customers where they want to be, when they want to be there. We create solutions that reduce complexity, making travel smoother and life easier. We provide easy and convenient mobility, improving quality of life by connecting people and communities. Each of our five divisions is a leader in its field: in North America, First Student is the largest provider of home-to-school student transportation with a fleet of 43,000 yellow school buses, First Transit is one of the largest providers of outsourced transit management and contracting services, while Greyhound is the only nationwide operator of scheduled intercity coaches. In the UK, First Bus is one of Britain's largest bus companies with 1.4 million passengers a day in 2020, and First Rail is one of the country's most experienced rail operators, carrying 340 million passengers in the year. Visit our website at www.firstgroupplc.com and follow us @firstgroupplc on Twitter.

FIRSTGROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.