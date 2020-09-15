Launch of the new comparison portal MyWettanbieter.de

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new betting portal, which is run by the Sweden-based lead generation experts Leadstar Media AB, seeks to provide a number of subpages where the betting sites are compared and ranked by key categories that readily serve German sports enthusiasts.

With more than 100 online bookmakers on the German sports betting market, it is becoming increasingly difficult for players to keep track of the key differences between betting offers that are now becoming readily available. With the launch of the latest German bookmaker comparison site, MyWettanbieter.de, players now have the ability to compare different bookmakers in a fast and efficient manner.

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO of Leadstar Media, comments

"MyWettanbieter.de is Leadstar Media's latest product specifically geared towards the German market, adding a fresh approach to our already existing portfolio of comparison sites, including MyWettbonus.de and MySportwetten.de."

Users can navigate through a number of criteria up to and including: betting offers, quality of odds, usability and overall user experience. Various features such as bonus offers, mobile app availability, payment options, security and support are often all included. This ensures that every bookmaker is evaluated, compared and ranked in an easy to view list.



"Our sports betting comparison site is the perfect place for those looking for the best bookmakers in Germany, while providing key insight about advantages and disadvantages of each bookmaker, not to mention our betting guides that help users learn the key fundamentals of sports betting."



The new comparison site expressly serves the needs of German punters, taking into consideration a number of factors that are particularly important for German sports betting enthusiasts. For example, should a player wish to search for betting sites that accept PayPal or for those that currently hold a German sports betting licence, they can consult specific pages that are focused toward a number of specialised topics.

As a groundbreaking comparison portal, MyWettanbieter.de's aim is clear. The sports betting expert strives to list not only the best bookmakers in Germany, but also demonstrating the various strengths and weaknesses of any betting site in a clear and concise manner.

