Time Worthy Property Solutions, a Reputable Player in Louisville Real Estate Industry

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Time Worthy Property Solutions is a notable real estate, straight-forward home buying company located in Louisville. They buy houses in Louisville in as-is condition and without the need to work with a real estate agent or realtor. They are cash home buyers that are serious about purchasing properties.

As a professional home-buying company, they offer a fast and easy alternative to selling clients' houses. With their team of experts who have experience working in the industry, clients have the flexibility to close on their schedule and sell on their terms.

This is what Nate has to say, "We're a local home buyer who approaches every client relationship like we're dealing with our own family. We want to make sure you feel like you've been treated honestly, fairly, and with respect."

Advantages of dealing with Time Worthy Property Solutions include:

• Close In 14 Days!

A fast closing can potentially save homeowners thousands in closing costs! Keep more cash in their pockets by selling their house in weeks instead of months or years. Time Worthy Property Solutions team will always follow through with their offers, closing on the day specified in the agreements.

• Skip the Cleaning and Repairs

When homeowners work with Time Worthy Property Solutions to sell their house fast, they won't have to deal with any repairs, cleaning, upgrades, or property showings as the company will buy the property directly, as-is. If the house is old and ugly, needs some work, or is ready for move-in, Time Worthy Property Solutions are responsible for fixing all.

• There Are No Closing Costs or Commissions

When a real estate agent or company is hired to help a homeowner sell his/her house, there are numerous expenses to factor in. Such homeowners will need to pay closing costs, commissions, and any additional fees imposed by the agent, but when homeowners sell directly to Time Worthy Property Solutions, there aren't any costs or fees to worry about. From start to finish, the company will handle everything, and clients won't have to spend a dime.

Selling a house fast, especially in Louisville, can be a hard, stressful, and time-consuming venture. Clients will have to grapple with picky buyers, real estate agents, attention-on-details home inspectors, commissions, lawyers, banks, and other essentials of the selling process. Besides prolonging the process, these components add stress to the selling process. Whether clients are relocating, facing a foreclosure, downsizing, or selling their house fast in Louisville for whatever reason, Time Worthy Property Solutions are here to help you.

About the Company

Time Worthy Property Solutions is expanding to Louisville, KY, and is prepared to help homeowners safely sell their homes without going through the traditional route. They Buy Houses in Louisville and the surrounding areas in KY. The company wants to help clients create a plan that allows them to sell their house fast, Louisville, for any reason they may need to.

Time Worthy Property Solutions can be contacted via details provided below

Name: Nate

Company Name: Time Worthy Property Solutions

Address: 101 North Seventh Street Suite #704 Louisville, KY 40202 United States

Phone Number: (502) 251-8685

Company email: sell@timeworthyps.com

Website: https://www.timeworthyps.com/ky/louisville/

SOURCE: Time Worthy Property Solutions

