250 Million Software Downloads Worldwide - AnyDesk, the German-based Start-up with Strong Growth Dynamics

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / AnyDesk, one of the leading providers of remote desktop software, passed the 250 million download mark this past August.

Founded in 2014, the company is one of the 50 fastest growing companies in Germany and employs 90 people at its locations in Stuttgart, Berlin and Tampa Bay, USA. After only 5 years, the special "Made in Germany" software is used by millions of users and more than 42,000 customers in 187 countries.



The Stuttgart-based company's application allows users to remote access from one device to another - whether mobile or desktop - with the most popular operating systems, including Android and iOS.



Screenshot of AnyDesk's Main View

The ongoing trend of remote work from home and working on the go has increased the demand for a safe, reliable and easy-to-use software solution. This can be seen with the strong growth in AnyDesk downloads, with more downloads occurring in the past 12 months than the first five years combined.



Nearly 9 million new AnyDesk users are added each month, and since March 2020, there have been an average of around 12 million new users per month. AnyDesk's revenue has also grown by more than 200 percent compared to the previous year.

In the middle of all this dynamic growth, AnyDesk has announced the opening of its first North American office. With a new office in Tampa Bay, Florida (USA), the German tech company will continue to drive its strong international growth and global expansion.

"Our software is helping to overcome challenges, and we are pleased that our tools enable people to maintain their new norm for day-to-day work," says Philipp Weiser, founder and CEO of AnyDesk Software GmbH. "Thanks to our software, millions of users worldwide can access their devices from anywhere."

Key factors for AnyDesk's success story are the high transmission rate, even with very poor connectivity, and the low price. With these two value propositions, AnyDesk scores points against global competition.



AnyDesk founders Olaf Liebe, Phillipp Weiser, and Andreas Mähler (from left to right)

Additional images can be found here.

About AnyDesk

AnyDesk Software GmbH is one of the leading providers of remote desktop solutions. With its unique remote desktop access software, the company, founded in 2014, creates the optimal foundation for collaboration in the modern world of work. The core of AnyDesk is the specially developed Codec DeskRT, which enables almost latency-free collaboration - even in regions with poor Internet connection. The software has been downloaded more than 250 million times by users in 187 countries worldwide and is used by more than 42,000 customers, including world-renowned Fortune 500 corporations. More than 12 million downloads are added each month. This makes the company one of the 50 fastest growing companies in Germany and ranks 36th in the growth winner ranking of the founding scene for the second year in a row.

For more information and a free software download - visit the website at: www.anydesk.com

Follow us on LinkedIn,Twitter, and Facebook.



Press Contact:

AnyDesk Press Office

Felix Mann

Director Brand & Communications

Phone: +1 (866) 662 6614

Email: fmann@anydesk.com

SOURCE: AnyDesk

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605694/250-Million-Software-Downloads-Worldwide--AnyDesk-the-German-based-Start-up-with-Strong-Growth-Dynamics