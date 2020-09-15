On request of Exsitec Holding AB, company registration number 559116-6532, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from September 16, 2020. The company has 10,205,000 shares as per today's date Shares Short name: EXS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,705,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014035762 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 203341 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559116-6532 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.