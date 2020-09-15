Bluzelle Expands Its Reach by Entering the Polkadot Ecosystem

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Decentralized data network Bluzelle is working with the Web3 Foundation (W3F) to provide services to the Polkadot ecosystem. The move will bring distributed storage capabilities to projects building on Polkadot's Substrate framework while advancing Bluzelle's goal of becoming the de facto data layer for Web3.

Web3 Foundation, led by Polkadot founder Dr. Gavin Wood, funds research and development teams building the technology stack for the decentralized web. These efforts are focused around Polkadot, whose cross-chain compatibility supports applications ranging from DeFi to gaming. Through connecting these projects to reliable decentralized storage, Bluzelle will accelerate the transition to Web3.

Bluzelle's advanced data delivery network protects projects from data breaches, network failures and performance troubles. By entering the Polkadot ecosystem, Bluzelle will provide a backbone to support innovation while positioning itself at the heart of the Web3 movement. Polkadot's scalable sharded blockchain, designed to support cross-chain composability, is ideally suited to launching decentralized applications (dApps). Bluzelle's data delivery network enables dApps to realize this potential by removing the need for reliance on centralized datacenters.

As a blockchain-agnostic dApp storage solution, Bluzelle's architecture aligns with that of Polkadot, freeing developers to launch new parachains while retaining access to a reliable data network. In addition, Bluzelle Oracles, which helps projects store dApp data in a decentralized manner while storing and referencing historical prices, can be used to power a wave of Polkadot apps.

About Bluzelle

Powered by a Byzantine fault-tolerant cluster of blockchains customized specifically for database operations, Bluzelle is a decentralized database for Web3. Bluzelle serves as an "Airbnb of databases," with developers paying for storage space and read/write to the decentralized database. While data storage is the foundation, Bluzelle is in the process of developing data feeds and oracles for the next phase of its evolution to help bring about a faster and more secure internet.

About Web3 Foundation

Web3 Foundation funds research and development teams building the technology stack of the decentralized web. It was established in Zug, Switzerland by Ethereum co-founder and former chief technology officer Dr. Gavin Wood. Polkadot is the Foundation's flagship project.

