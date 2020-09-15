Stay-at-Home Parents Need Life Insurance Now More Than Ever, Says Life Ant

A New Article on the Life Ant Website Explains Why Life Insurance is So Important for Stay-at-Home Parents, as Well as How Much Coverage May Be Needed

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / The founders of Life Ant, a life insurance quote comparison website based in Manhattan, are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new article to the site that discuses a very important topic: life insurance for stay-at-home parents.

To read the new article in its entirety, please visit https://www.lifeant.com/life-insurance-for-stay-at-home-parents/.

As the article noted, although it is typically assumed that the breadwinning parent has life insurance, stay-at-home parents should also have a life insurance plan in place. While the life insurance policy for the working parent will often replace the mom or dad's income for a period of time-along with paying for the funeral and other bills and expenses-the stay-at-home parent is definitely providing key services like childcare and homemaking duties.

"If the stay-at-home parent were to pass away, the family would need to pay to replace these services, which can be costly," the article noted, adding that life insurance money can pay for the cost of daycare as well as help with cooking, cleaning, and shopping, as well as the funeral and other associated costs.

Because determining the amount of coverage that a stay-at-home mom or dad needs can be challenging, it is wise to get a number of life insurance quotes for an amount that represents the additional expenses the family would incur if the stay-at-home parent passes away. To assist with this task, the new article also includes a handy "stay-at-home parent calculator" that helps people estimate how much life insurance is needed for the stay-at-home parent.

The article also includes information about the different types of life insurance policies that are available; the most common choice for stay-at-home parents is a term life insurance policy.

"Term life insurance is the most affordable form of life insurance, and by purchasing a limited amount of coverage, you can save on your monthly premiums," the article noted, adding that term life insurance is also generally the easiest form of life insurance to qualify for.

About Life Ant:

Life Ant is a life insurance quote comparison website founded in 2014. Life Ant is based in Manhattan, New York, and has sold millions of life insurance policies since it first opened. Please visit https://www.lifeant.com for a free life insurance quote today.

Life Ant

215 E 24TH St. #120

New York, New York 10010

Contact:

Thomas Rockford

thomas@lifeant.com

9174268093

SOURCE: Life Ant

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606166/Stay-at-Home-Parents-Need-Life-Insurance-Now-More-Than-Ever-Says-Life-Ant