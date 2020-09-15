Budgify Unveils Major Rebrand for Keystone AI-bookkeeping while Amplifying BIPOC & Women-Owned Businesses

Inspired by a mission to help small and medium-sized businesses, newly branded Budgify offers discounted services to women, BIPOC, and veterans during the 2020/2021 economic downturn

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Budgify and twin-founders, Adam and Alex Harowicz are dedicated to making a vital financial difference for business owners progressing into 2021. Placing a focus on BIPOC, veteran, and women-owned businesses, the AI-driven bookkeeping company aims to inspire change on a global scale. Built on a mission to help people, the Budgify team upholds this principle by providing discounted services of 15% for such businesses.

"By connecting our services and discounts with BIPOC communities, we're hoping to bring back jobs to impacted areas and encourage a more inclusive economy. Our goal is to remove the barriers of entry for business owners, including financial literacy and funding".

- Alex Harowicz, CEO, Budgify.

Offering added support, Budgify emphasizes the importance of economic vitality, uplifting communities, promoting productivity and resilience. Recognizing BIPOC communities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, Budgify is offering financial support to these business owners in an effort to rebuild neighborhoods.

Budgify's software allows business owners the ability to have a virtual bookkeeping team for up to 90% less than hiring an in-house professional. This allows business owners to the ability to reallocate their budget in order to grow their business, pay off debts, or hire new employees.

Aiming to spread insight on financial literacy and its importance within our communities, the Budgify platform can help to aid and educate those who struggle with financial management skills.

"We meet with our clients monthly to make sure they have a comprehensive understanding of their business financials, in an effort to create a more inclusive economy. We are a for-profit with a social purpose", says CEO, Alex Harowicz.

Driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, Budgify optimizes time-consuming tasks such as bookkeeping, payroll, and taxes. The tech-forward yet simplistic software strives to make financial data miraculously user-friendly. Effortless navigation offers trusted simple solutions to the business owners who need it most.

