Outstanding employer status is based on independent employee trust audit

Evaluation Criteria heavily weighted on employee trust in Teleperformance

GPTW certification in 2020 is the 11 th consecutive year Teleperformance in Brazil has been recognized

consecutive year Teleperformance in Brazil has been recognized Over 70% of Teleperformance employees worldwide work in certified 'Top Employer' operations

Safeguarding employment,he health safety and professional growth of employees remain top global priorities

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its award-winning operations in Brazil received the prestigious Great Place to Work Institute's independent certification for an unprecedented 11th consecutive year. Telepeformance employs approximately 23,000 people and operates 15 separate campus facilities in Brazil, delivering key business services across all major industry sectors for the world's top companies in Portuguese, Spanish and English. Currently, over 70% of the Teleperformance workforce in Brazil are deployed through work-from-home model, notably with the Group's innovative 'Cloud Campus' solution.

Both the GPTW 2020 certification and Teleperformance's worldwide rapid and successful conversion to work-from-home are particularly positive developments due to worldwide Covid-19 pandemic operating challenges.

Ruy Shiozawa, CEO, GPTW Brazil, said"For over a decade now, Teleperformance in Brazil has shown a great consistency by being a company that deeply cares for its people. Great Place to Work? Institute independently conducts both confidential employee surveys and rigorous audits to objectively measure factors that comprehend overall employee trust. Five separate categories for company credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie were evaluated and Teleperformance achieved good scores across-the-board. To earn this certification for 11 consecutive years is outstanding. We congratulate Teleperformance in Brazil for their consistency and this special achievement."

Fabricio Coutinho,CEO,Teleperformance Brazil said "This certification reflects the commitment and passion that our team in Brazil has for working at Teleperformance, especially during this very difficult moment of the pandemic. We are very proud to again be certified, through the confidential feedback of our own people, as one of the very top companies to work for in Brazil for 11 consecutive years by Great Place to Work Institute."

The Group is a leading global reference for work environments. Teleperformance operations are currently recognized as top employers in 23 countries by third party evaluators including: Albania, Argentina, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Germany, Greece, El Salvador, India, Kosovo, Lebanon, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Philippines, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates. In total, more than 70% of the Group's employees now work at a subsidiary certified as a Great Place to Work.

Daniel Julien, Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Teleperformance in Brazil is a great example of strong people care consistency for both the Group and the industry as a whole. Employee health, safety and professional growth remain top priorities at Teleperformance. Globally, over 70% of our staff currently work in independently certified top-employer operations. This growing percentage includes both remote and site-based workers and underscores our commitment to being an outstanding employer of choice all around the world."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process.This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

