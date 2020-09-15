IMCD N.V.: IMCD announces the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering of new shares

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

IMCD announces the launch of an accelerated bookbuild offering of new shares

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (15 September 2020, 17:42 CET) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or the "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its intention to proceed with an accelerated bookbuild offering of shares (the "Offering"). The Offering will consist of up to approximately EUR 400 million worth of ordinary shares (the "New Shares"). The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes and to finance the acquisition of Signet Excipients Private Limited ("Signet"), one of the leading distributors of excipients in India, as announced today in a separate press release.

The Offering will be executed by way of an accelerated bookbuild offering of the New Shares (the "Placement"). The New Shares will be issued on a non-pre-emptive basis, under the existing mandate by the Company's shareholders provided at the most recent AGM on 30 June 2020. The Placement is being made (1) outside the United States, exclusively to institutional investors in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom and to certain institutional investors in other jurisdictions, and (2) in the United States, in transactions pursuant to an exemption from, or in transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") to qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act).

The bookbuilding procedure will commence with immediate effect following the release of this announcement. Details of the offer price and the final number of New Shares will be announced as soon as practicable after the books are closed, in a subsequent press release, which is expected to be published before markets open on Euronext Amsterdam on 16 September 2020, subject to acceleration.

In relation to the Offering, the Company is subject to a market customary lock-up ending 90 days after the issue date, subject to customary exceptions and waivable by the Sole Global Coordinator.

No prospectus will be published in connection with the Offering.

Settlement of the transaction and admission to listing and trading of the New Shares on Euronext Amsterdam are expected to take place on 18 September 2020. The New Shares will rank parri passu in all respects with the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and, together with BNP Paribas and HSBC, as Joint Bookrunners in the Placement.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please see www.imcdgroup.com or contact ir@imcdgroup.com .

Attached, please find the press release in pdf format.

