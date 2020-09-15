Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the
financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of shares acquired
|Platform
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
07/09/2020
FR0010259150
936
87,9901
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
07/09/2020
FR0010259150
91
87,2000
CHIX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
07/09/2020
FR0010259150
154
88,2497
TRQX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
07/09/2020
FR0010259150
99
87,9500
BATE
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
08/09/2020
FR0010259150
965
87,4040
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
08/09/2020
FR0010259150
455
87,4677
CHIX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
08/09/2020
FR0010259150
366
87,4310
TRQX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
08/09/2020
FR0010259150
348
87,5000
BATE
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/09/2020
FR0010259150
871
88,8452
XPAR
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/09/2020
FR0010259150
541
88,8538
CHIX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/09/2020
FR0010259150
170
88,8488
TRQX
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
10/09/2020
FR0010259150
284
88,8345
BATE
|IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
11/09/2020
FR0010259150
0
Total
5,280
88,0627
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
For further information:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com