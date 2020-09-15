Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/09/2020 FR0010259150 936 87,9901 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/09/2020 FR0010259150 91 87,2000 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/09/2020 FR0010259150 154 88,2497 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/09/2020 FR0010259150 99 87,9500 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/09/2020 FR0010259150 965 87,4040 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/09/2020 FR0010259150 455 87,4677 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/09/2020 FR0010259150 366 87,4310 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/09/2020 FR0010259150 348 87,5000 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/09/2020 FR0010259150 871 88,8452 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/09/2020 FR0010259150 541 88,8538 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/09/2020 FR0010259150 170 88,8488 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/09/2020 FR0010259150 284 88,8345 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/09/2020 FR0010259150 0 Total 5,280 88,0627

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

