Company to host business update conference call on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 6:00 PM CEST (Paris time) 1:00 PM (New York time)

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe-based and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, announced today that it will publish its first half 2020 financial results on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 5:45 PM CEST (Paris time).

An English-language conference call will be held at 6:00 PM CEST, Paris time (1:00 PM, New York time), to review the financial results, recent operational accomplishments, second semester 2020 perspectives and answer questions

To access the conference call, please use one of the following dial-in numbers at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

USA: +1 646-722-4916

UK: +44 (0)20 7194 3759

FR: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

Followed by the PIN code: 80 84 02 27#

Following the live call, a replay will be available:

on the Mauna Kea website: https://www.maunakeatech.com/fr/investisseurs

- or by phone, during 90 days, please dial one of the following numbers:

USA: +1 (646) 722-4969

UK: +44 (0)20 3364 5147

FR: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 60

The passcode for the replay is 418 950 560#

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance/approval in a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200915005741/en/

Contacts:

United States

Mike Piccinino, CFA

Westwicke, an ICR Company

443-213-0500

France and Europe

NewCap Investor Relations

Thomas GROJEAN

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu