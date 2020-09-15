American Bio Medica Corporation: ABMC Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTC PINK:ABMC) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "We are pleased to report increased sales when comparing 2020 to 2019 (from both a quarter over quarter and year over year perspective) as a result of our distribution of the Covid-19 antibody test. There are a number of sales opportunities for the Covid-19 test in the pipeline and marketing applications yet to come for the product. In the meantime, it has been well received by customers. From an operational perspective, selling and marketing expense increased (due to commissions paid on sales of the rapid Covid-19 test), however, all other expenses decreased in the second quarter of 2020 even with increased sales. This allowed us to achieve operating income in the second quarter of 2020."

Waterhouse continued, "As the market for Covid-19 testing is developing, we are reviewing alternative products to offer our customers in addition to the antibody tests and looking for avenues to capitalize on our manufacturing operations. As indicated in our last announcement, we are seeing some rebound in the drug testing markets as businesses and treatment programs re-open, but we are still uncertain if or how long this rebound will continue as the pandemic progresses."

Financial Highlights

Net sales in the second quarter of 2020 were $1,758,000, compared to net sales of $958,000 in the second quarter of 2019; an increase of $800,000, or 83.5%. Net sales in the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $2,486,000, compared to $1,880,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2019; an increase of $606,000, or 32.2%.

Operating income was $16,000 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of $155,000 in the second quarter of 2019. Operating loss was $255,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to an operating loss of $329,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net loss was $21,000, or $(0.00) per share in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of $56,000, or $(0.00) per share, in the second quarter of 2019. Net loss was $346,000, or $(0.01) per share, in the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to net loss of $296,000, or $(0.01) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

About American Bio Medica Corporation

American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse, and distributes a rapid test to detect Covid-19 antibodies. The Company and its worldwide distribution network target the workplace, government, corrections, clinical and educational markets.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, future sales and profit levels of the rapid antibody test for Covid-19 that we are distributing, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our product for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to "penny stock" rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company's common shares.

Contacts:

Melissa A. Waterhouse

Chief Executive Officer

(800) 227-1243, Ext 107

(financial tables follow)

AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the three For the three For the six For the six months ended months ended months ended months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net sales $ 1,758,000 $ 958,000 $ 2,486,000 $ 1,880,000 Cost of goods sold 1,176,000 652,000 1,714,000 1,269,000 Gross profit 582,000 306,000 772,000 611,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 19,000 20,000 52,000 39,000 Selling and marketing 230,000 107,000 319,000 219,000 General and administrative 317,000 334,000 656,000 682,000 Total operating expenses 566,000 461,000 1,027,000 940,000 Operating income / (loss) 16,000 (155,000 ) (255,000 ) (329,000 ) Other (expense) / income (37,000 ) 101,000 (91,000 ) 35,000 Net loss before tax (21,000 ) (54,000 ) (346,000 ) (294,000 ) Income tax expense 0 (2,000 ) 0 (2,000 ) Net loss $ (21,000 ) $ (56,000 ) $ (346,000 ) $ (296,000 ) Basic & diluted loss per common share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 35,905,948 32,521,675 34,937,236 32,445,244

American Bio Medica Corporation

Condensed Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,000 $ 4,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $34,000 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 350,000 370,000 Inventory, net of allowance of $355,000 at June 30, 2020 and $291,000 at December 31, 2019 769,000 810,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 133,000 6,000 Right of Use Asset - Operating Leases 34,000 34,000 Total current assets 1,511,000 1,224,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 608,000 644,000 Patents, net 112,000 116,000 Right of Use Asset - Operating Leases 58,000 73,000 Other assets 21,000 21,000 Total assets $ 2,310,000 $ 2,078,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 627,000 $ 652,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 663,000 543,000 Right of Use Liability - Operating Leases 32,000 34,000 Wages payable 134,000 104,000 Line of credit 226,000 337,000 PPP Loan 332,000 0 Current portion of long-term debt 1,121,000 17,000 Total current liabilities 3,135,000 1,687,000 Long-term debt/other liabilities, net of deferred finance costs 0 1,108,000 Right of Use Liability - Operating Leases 58,000 73,000 Total liabilities 3,193,000 2,868,000 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders' Deficit: Common stock 359,000 327,000 Additional paid-in capital 21,658,000 21,437,000 Accumulated deficit (22,900,000 ) (22,554,000 ) Total stockholders' deficit (883,000 ) (790,000 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,310,000 $ 2,078,000

SOURCE: American Bio Medica Corporation

