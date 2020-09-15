Ducting/extraction technology to contribute the largest market share in the residential cooker hoods market
The global residential cooker hoods market to register an incremental growth of USD 598.20 million, witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Residential Cooker Hoods market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The residential cooker hoods market will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio's pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Increase compared to 2019.
Residential Cooker Hoods Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With a rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.
Major Residential Cooker Hoods market participants are
- AB Electrolux
- Elica Spa
- Gorenje Group
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Systemair AB
- The Middleby Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Residential Cooker Hoods Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Residential Cooker Hoods Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Chimney/wall-mounted cooker hoods
- Island cooker hoods
- Integrated cooker hoods
- Downdraft cooker hoods
- Technology
- Ducting/extraction technology
- Recycling/ductless technology
Ducting/extraction technology will account for the largest share because they allow the extraction of higher heat and humidity preventing condensation, which also makes kitchen maintenance easy.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Europe region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as the increasing level of awareness and the penetration of vendors, the introduction of innovative and technologically advanced products, the use of innovative marketing strategies, the rise in population, and the change in consumer preferences.
The residential cooker hoods market is driven by preference towards customizable kitchen and growing demand for premium and innovative cooker hoods, as per Technavio's pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in Consumer Discretionary industry.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Chimney/wall-mounted cooker hoods Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Island cooker hoods Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Integrated cooker hoods Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Downdraft cooker hoods Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Ducting/extraction technology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Recycling/ductless technology Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- Elica Spa
- Gorenje Group
- Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Systemair AB
- The Middleby Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
