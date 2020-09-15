UK Mortgages Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59



Transaction in Own Shares



The Board of UK Mortgages Limited (the "Company") announces that on 15 September 2020 it purchased 1,600,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of £0.6775 per share in accordance with the Company's share repurchase programme. These shares will be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, the total number of shares in issue (excluding Treasury shares) and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 269,790,390.