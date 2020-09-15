DJ JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Capital Markets Day

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: Notice of Capital Markets Day 15-Sep-2020 / 17:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 15 September 2020 JSC Halyk Bank Notice of Capital Markets Day JSC Halyk Bank (("Halyk Bank" or the "Company" - LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y ) will hold its virtual Capital Markets Day on Tuesday 6 October 2020. The Halyk Bank senior management team will provide an update on the progress achieved in implementing Company's strategy, recent results and delivery on financial targets. The session will also include a Q&A session. The Halyk bank presenting team will be: - Umut Shayakhmetova (CEO, Member of the Board of Directors) - Anton Musin (First Deputy CEO, Digital Banking, Transactional Business and IT) - Murat Koshenov (Deputy CEO, Corporate Banking and Internaitonal Activities) - Zhumabek Mamutov (Deputy CEO, Retail Banking) - Dauren Sartayev (Deputy CEO, SME Banking, PR and Marketing) - Viktor Skryl (Financial Director, Finance & Subsidiaries) - Mira Kassenova (Head of FI and IR) The presentation will start at 12:00 BST. The event is expected to end at 15:00 BST. A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration. Please note that this event is for institutional investors and analysts only. The registration is open until 5 October, 2020 - for registration please click here [1] Presentation materials for the event will be available on the Company's website https://halykbank.com/financial-results on the day of the Capital Markets Day. Recordings of the presentations will be posted on the Company's website https://halykbank.com/financial-results after the event. For any enquiries please contact: Mira Kassenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 Margulant@halykbank.kz Nurgul Mukhadi +7 727 330 16 77 NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 84199 EQS News ID: 1132097 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=391f5420a96ece954b685b7a0cdd6727&application_id=1132097&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

September 15, 2020 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)