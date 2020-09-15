VIP-Media: Juan Zuniga - The Entrepreneur Who Is Transforming The Men's Fashion Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Juan Zuniga is the co-founder and COO of Estuniga, Inc, which owns Youtube channels Teaching Men's Fashion, Estilo de Hombre, and The Zunigas. It also owns the brands ESNTLS, Jade Black, he Grooming, and an up and coming fragrance company - Santa Lucia. As an immigrant family, Juan and his parents had to work harder than many in order to achieve the same goal. From a young age, it was important to Juan to achieve the 'American Dream,' and aside from being a successful entrepreneur, he is also a loyal husband, father of four, lawyer, EMT, firefighter, business owner, and board member of several non profit organizations. He has now achieved much more than just a dream through his marketing and eCommerce businesses. While his many responsibilities might have made others fearful and kept them from achieving their dreams, Juan shares:

"The fear of "will I make it?" It is something that you will always feel, but the fact that I have employees and a family, that is what makes me keep going.While you might not always know if you are making the right decision, I recommend that you stop, analyze everything and make a choice. I don't ponder on things and I don't let fear get in the way."

Juan was inspired to start his business through his love for clothing and fashion. Coming from an immigrant background, Juan was taught the importance of how one dresses and carries themselves from an early age, and he was always aware of his first impression. As Juan and his brother saw their first idea, Teaching Men's Fashion, growing, they started their clothing company, ESNTLS. Now a multi-million dollar company, ESNTLS is a company where all men, regardless of their style or budget, can upgrade their fashion. Juan and his brother haven't stopped there, and have now also expanded to making sunglasses, men's grooming products, and fragrances. While there may have been bumps in the road, Juan always kept going and has now been able to achieve financial freedom.

"You have to have a positive mindset. You can't let fear get in the way of your dreams. If all the great minds and business men allowed fear to get in the way, they wouldn't be where they are at. So keeping positive and keeping your eye on the goal the whole time is crucial when you own your own business," Juan states.

Juan makes it a point in his life to never get complacent or stop learning, and believes that as soon as you get comfortable, that will be the end of you. This is why Juan continues to be innovative and is always on the move. With several degrees and a Juris Doctorate, Juan still continues to take courses and earn certifications, and is never stagnant. From being in a 9-5 job that he hated and making money for other people, it is through his constant will to learn and work ethic, that Juan has been able to create the life he always wanted. As Juan shares,

"Success doesn't only mean having the freedom that I have and the ability to provide for my family. To me, success means being happy with what I do. I was in a job that I hated for about three years and I was miserable. I started my own business and started doing what I liked and that is when I finally felt that I had achieved success."

Now, Juan is in the process of scaling his marketing strategy for his companies so that they can take them from the eight figures to the $100M goal. Juan and his brother are finishing their fragrance products while also running several other companies. Furthermore, they will be opening a new office in NYC, as well as launching a tech company soon.

