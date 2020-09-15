Anxious to Eager; Peter Feysa Found His Purpose Helping Millions Overcome Anxiety

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Peter Feysa - filmmaker, seminar leader, and founder of the Spread Your Message influencer movement - started his mission in 2005 with a singleness of purpose: help people overcome fear.

His videos have had millions of views online, and his courses and training systems have helped people from around the world design and create the life of their dreams. But it wasn't always this way.

Peter spent a lifetime quietly suffering from anxiety, social anxiety, and panic attacks. On the outside he seemed happy and outgoing, but on the inside there was a war waging itself daily. He finally created a solution for himself that changed every part of his life. Soon after, he found himself speaking at businesses, holding workshops, and finally starting a seminar business in his home city of Seattle, teaching people the principles of overcoming fear and creating a purpose filled life.

"Starting a business from scratch is probably one of the hardest things that anybody can do," Peter says, "especially when you're alone in the fight." With no skills or experience, he had a difficult time getting coaching clients and making ends meet. "I soon realized the magnitude of what was before me. Like Brendon Burchard says, 'you can't sustain the message unless you're making money. And you can't make money, unless you know marketing.' I was struggling and really didn't know what to do."

Like most coaches, Peter worked through all the technical difficulties as he pieced together an online business as a solo-prenuer. "I spent all my time running in circles trying to figure this whole thing out by myself and nearly burned out on several occasions thinking, 'Is there something wrong with me? Why is this not working?!' I can laugh about it now but at the time it was very challenging."

As an up and coming entrepreneur his sixteen hour days finally resulted in a "complete and total burnout," but he knew he couldn't give up. His vision, passion, and mentality was so strong that it carried him through all the tough times. "If people can just stick with it and get over this initial pain stage of creating a business, great things will happen."

To realize his dream of being a professional speaker, he went to libraries, hospitals, retirement homes, Toastmasters, and more, trying to get over his fear of speaking onstage.

"I remember one time getting up in front of a group, and it almost made me stop speaking altogether. I edged my way in front of the podium and my hands were shaking uncontrollably. One guy in the front actually covered his face because he was so embarrassed. I'm like, 'Dude I can see you!' But I was so determined to realize this thing. I couldn't give up."

To work through this, he started booking double the amount of gigs until he started to not care what others thought of him. "There was a tipping point that I crossed just from the sheer volume of me getting onstage. That's when everything started happening."

He began winning speaking competitions which led to the creation of his signature seminar series Conquer Any Fear - eventually speaking in front of thousands of people from around the world. What Peter took away the most from this experience was this: everything you could ever want is on the other side of your greatest fears.

Moving forward on his journey, Peter Feysa has incredible things on his horizon. He recently created his "Clients Right Now 90 Day Challenge" - a step-by-step challenge to help message-driven coaches "get more clients than they know what to do with." The unique thing about this program is that he takes the systems, processes, and tools he has gained over the years to take coaches step-by-step through each phase of success. "Fear is what stops most people before they even begin and my answer to that is simple: Somebody's life out there is depending on you learning these skills. If you can't do it for yourself, do it for them."

