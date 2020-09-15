Insulation segment to contribute the largest market share in the green building materials market
The global green building materials market to register an incremental growth of USD 132.13 billion, witnessing a CAGR of about 9% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the Green Building Materials market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The green building materials market will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio's pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Increase compared to 2019.
Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With a rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.
Major Green Building Materials market participants are
- BASF SE
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Forbo Holding AG
- Homasote Co.
- Kingspan Group Plc
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Owens Corning
- PPG Industries Inc.
- The Alumasc Group plc
Green Building Materials Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Green Building Materials Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Insulation
- Roofing
- Framing
- Interior finishing
- Exterior siding
- Others
Insulation segment will account for the largest share because it helps to reduce energy consumption, increases comfort, reduces noise, and prevents condensation issues in buildings. Moreover, adequate and properly installed green insulation provides major benefits, including both financial and comfort improvements, to homeowners.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Europe region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to factors such as the rising number of residential and non-residential construction activities.
The green building materials market is driven by the rising need for energy-efficient green buildings and the benefits of green buildings, as per Technavio's pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in Materials industry.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Insulation Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Roofing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Framing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Interior finishing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exterior siding Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
