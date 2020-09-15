ALTAMIR: Altamir to invest via the Apax France X fund in Groupe Crystal, one of France's leading Independent Financial Advisers

Paris, 15 September 2020 - Apax Partners SAS has entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of Groupe Crystal with a view to acquiring a majority stake in the company.

With currently 300 employees and 35,000 customers - including 5,000 outside France, Groupe Crystal is one of France's leading IFAs (Independent Financial Advisers). The company offers a unique blend of services for expatriates and interprofessional channels.

Groupe Crystal is principally owned by its management team, the OFI Group and the Apicil Group. Groupe Crystal's management team, including Bruno Narchal and Jean-Maximilien Vancayezeele, as well as the OFI Group would invest alongside Apax Partners SAS.

Apax's objective is to foster the group's development, three years after the acquisition of Expert & Finance.

At the same time, the Apicil Group, the OFI Group and the executives of Alpheys, Philippe Michel Labrosse and Sisouphan Tran, entered into exclusive negotiations with Groupe Crystal to acquire its minority stake in Alpheys.

Definitive agreements related to these transactions can be executed once employee representative bodies have been informed and consulted. The agreements must also be approved by the relevant regulatory authorities.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with an investment portfolio of more than €1bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (TMT, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and larger companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

