Sea Island Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, Launches Redesign of Website

Top Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, announces a new website design and Instagram page.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2020 / Talented and sought-after Sea Island Luxury Interior Designer launches a 2020 re-design of both the firm's website, https://vpi-design.com, and Instagram page https://instagram.com/luxuryinteriors.redefined. The vision for the re-design was to highlight a visual experience that is both simplistic yet elegant. Founder and creative director of VPI Design, Dina Varner, wanted all aspects of the details of their work to be the focal point. "I wanted our website to reflect the story we tell within each room we design, but I wanted to tell it in a way where viewers were captivated by large-scale imagery that flowed seamlessly to allow the eye to hone in on the details, whether that be the texture of a throw pillow, or the way the reflection of light bounces throughout the space."

The new website design incorporates VPI Design's unique branding identity with the phrase "Redefining Luxury Interiors." Varner explains, "I view design as making thoughtful choices with carefully selected curated elements which can include custom pieces such as art, fabrics, and furniture that create a seamless design." By meticulously placing these components it allows the elements to work together to create an interior that reflects the vision of our client. What sets VPI Design apart from other designers is our experience and approach to 'redefining luxury interiors.' Each project is a collaborative effort of function, comfort and commitment to detail, allowing for a desired end result.

About VPI Design by Dina Varner

Dina Varner is founder and creative director of VPI Design, an Atlanta and Sea Island Interior Design Firm working with both residential and commercial clients. She and her husband have been in the commercial construction industry for many years. Her inspiration comes from over twenty-five years of collecting and selling art and antiques through venues like Sotheby's, Babcock Gallery, and Christie's. This love of art and antiques started as a passion and has evolved into a successful business. Dina's rich southern heritage in addition to her love of fashion and travel also act as her creative influence. The VPI Design team work together with a distinct flair for aesthetic insight into unique designs exhibiting elegance and style. They explore the use of light and texture for an organic appealing experience in every timeless interior. Combinations of art deco, vintage, and contemporary styles are combined to create elegance while simultaneously exuding simplicity and comfort in each living space. Her designers enjoy getting to know their clients personally to create a home that suits their individual taste. Dina believes that every aspect of a room should complement one another to tell a unique story.

