There are many new breakthrough treatments and therapies to help people live their most optimized lives. Dr. Gaines and his team from LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics keep on the cutting edge of new therapies for age management.

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2020) -LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetics Center specializes in age management therapies. Recent scientific discoveries with stem cells, aesthetics, and metabolic health provide doctors with a better understanding of managing age-related, degenerative diseases.





Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy is a safe, and non-invasive way to reduce pain and inflammation. It used to heal damaged tissues and bone, to relieve injury-related pain, and even to stimulate organs. It enhances one's ability to heal themselves.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized room or tube and is also used to increase oxygen in the body.

Red Blood cell Apheresis with exchange involves removing blood through a needle or catheter and circulating it through a machine where the blood is separated into red cells, white cells, platelets and plasma. Replacing red blood cells gets more oxygen to the body.

Exosomes are best defined as extracellular vesicles that are released from cells upon fusion of an intermediate endocytic compartment. Exosomes Therapy is great for helping the body heal quicker.

Ketamine Therapy refers to therapeutic practices involving ketamine to help people treat depression and long term additions or trauma.

Hormone Replacement Therapy helps restore hormones that the body may have stopped producing. Men and women as they age lose hormone levels that were prevalent when they were young. Therapies can help keep people's youth and vitality. https://lifegaines.com/hormone-therapy/bioidentical-hormone-therapy-women

Xeo's laser and light-based solutions repair and re-balance the skin's overall complexion and health. Treat veins, pigment, wrinkles, remove unwanted hair or revitalize the skin. https://lifegaines.com/body-contouring/xeo

About Dr. Gaines, founder of LifeGaines Medical and Aesthetic Center:

Dr. Richard Gaines graduated from Boston University School of Medicine in 1981. He completed his internship at Tufts University School of Medicine in 1981 and his residency at Harvard Medical School in 1985, where he was an anesthesiology fellow at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He served as a physician at Huntington General Hospital, as an anesthesiologist at Harvard Community Health Plan and at Sheridan Healthcorp. Dr. Gaines opened an age management and wellness practice, after a 40-year career as a physician and health care executive. He has a Fellowship in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine (FAARM) from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, he's Board-certified from the American Board of Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine (ABAARM) and he's certified as a Functional Medicine Practitioner with advanced training at The Institute for Functional Medicine.

Schedule for a free consultation at (561) 931-2430, email info@lifegaines.com, or go to www.lifegaines.com for more information. LifeGaines is located at 3785 N Federal Highway Suite #150, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

