American Kidney Fund Activates Disaster Relief Program to Assist Dialysis Patients Affected by Oregon Wildfires and Hurricane Sally

More than two dozen wildfires spreading through Oregon have forced the closure of dialysis centers and the evacuation of thousands of residents. Meanwhile, slow-moving Hurricane Sally is inundating the Gulf Coast with torrential rain as it approaches landfall, threatening massive flooding. Dialysis patients in these regions who need emergency financial help should contact a social worker at their dialysis center for information on applying, call the American Kidney Fund directly at 1.800.795.3226, or submit an application directly at gms.KidneyFund.org.

"Dialysis patients affected by natural disasters face a particularly challenging set of circumstances, needing to attend to their own safety and that of their families while also needing to continue their life-sustaining treatments, often in a different location because of evacuations and clinic closures," said LaVarne A. Burton, president and chief executive officer of the American Kidney Fund. "Our Disaster Relief grants help to alleviate some of the financial burdens they face in the wake of these disasters."

When disaster strikes their communities, disaster relief grants from AKF help patients replace lost medications and special renal diet foods, pay for temporary housing and transportation to treatment, and replace clothing and personal essentials lost due to the natural disaster or the need to evacuate without notice.

AKF's website provides emergency preparedness information for dialysis patients at KidneyFund.org/disaster-prep. This page includes information about the 3-Day Emergency Diet Plan for dialysis patients. By following this plan, patients can help reduce waste buildup in their bodies if they have to miss or delay their dialysis treatment.

Last month, AKF activated its Disaster Relief Program for patients affected by Hurricane Laura, and provided emergency grants to 125 patients. In 2017, when back-to-back hurricanes ravaged the Gulf Coast, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands, AKF provided emergency disaster grants totaling nearly $850,000 to more than 3,800 dialysis patients.

To make a contribution to support AKF's programs and services, including the Disaster Relief Program, visit KidneyFund.org/donate. AKF spends 97 cents of every donated dollar on programs and services, ensuring that the maximum number of patients in need receive the help they so desperately need.

About Us

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation's leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org , or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Alice Andors

Senior Director of Communications

aandors@kidneyfund.org

11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852

Work: 240-292-7053 Mobile: 703-609-6085

KidneyFund.org

SOURCE: American Kidney Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606261/American-Kidney-Fund-Activates-Disaster-Relief-Program-to-Assist-Dialysis-Patients-Affected-by-Oregon-Wildfires-and-Hurricane-Sally