Application testing segment to contribute the largest market share in the software testing services market in ANZ

The software testing services market in ANZ to register an incremental growth of USD 569.74 million, witnessing a CAGR of over 12% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the software testing services market in ANZ in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The software testing services market in ANZ will witness a Neutral and At par impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio's pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Increase compared to 2019.

Software Testing Services Market in ANZ 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.

Major Software Testing Services Market Participants in ANZ are

Software Testing Services Market in ANZ 2020-2024: Segmentation

Software Testing Services Market in ANZ is segmented as below:

End-User BFSI Telecom and media Manufacturing Retail Government Others

Product Application testing Product testing



Application testing segment will account for the largest share due to the factors such as the increase in e-commerce spending, the growing adoption of smartphones, a rise in preference for smartphone-based applications being used in day to day life, and the development of smartphone-based applications for the banking sector.

Geography Australia New Zealand



The software testing services market in ANZ is driven by need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market and increased adoption of SaaS-based solutions, as per Technavio's pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in Information Technology industry.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Fiver forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Application testing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Product testing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecom and media Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Atos SE

Capgemini Services SAS

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

DXC Technology Co.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

