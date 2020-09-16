Lumber and landscape management to contribute the largest market share in the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market in Europe

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market in Europe to register an incremental growth of USD 25.41 billion, witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during 2020-2024, according to latest market research analysis by Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market in Europe in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market in Europe will witness a Negative and Inferior impact during the forecast period owing to the extensive rise of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, as per Technavio's pandemic-focused research highlights, the market growth is likely to Increase compared to 2019.

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented. Key players in the market have been launching several initiatives and introducing innovative products and services to cater to a larger target audience during the pandemic. With a rapidly shifting focus toward creating a digital marketplace to provide a convenient platform for stakeholders in the supply chain, several companies in the market are resorting to move their businesses online along with existing brick-and-mortar channels.

Major do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market participants in Europe are

BAUHAUS AG

BAUVISTA GmbH Co. KG

EUROBAUSTOFF Handelsgesellschaft mbH Co. KG

Groupe Adeo

HORNBACH Baumarkt AG Group

Intergamma BV

Kesko Corp.

Kingfisher Plc

OBI Group Holding SE Co. KGaA

Travis Perkins Plc

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Product Lumber and landscape management Decor and indoor garden Kitchen Painting and wallpaper Others



Lumber and landscape management will account for the largest share due to the several varieties of products available in the market.

Geography Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe



Germany region will account for the highest incremental growth during the forecast period due to the introduction of innovative DIY products.

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market in Europe is driven by rising interest in DIY home improvement projects and convenience offered by online stores, as per Technavio's pandemic impact-focused research study. Furthermore, Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations in Consumer Discretionary industry.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Lumber and landscape management Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Decor and indoor garden Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Kitchen Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Painting and wallpaper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany Market size and forecast 2019-2024

France Market size and forecast 2019-2024

UK Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Italy Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

