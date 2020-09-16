Mikiah Azarcon's GO-GETTER Co. Is on Track to Becoming a Market Leader With Its Trackable Wallets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Today's fast-paced lifestyle is both the result of and facilitated by technology. People are always on the move, going all-out in their endeavors and turning to trusted physical items as well as digital tools to conduct personal and professional activities faster and easier. And for the millions of go-getters across the world who live their lives with a purpose, esteemed entrepreneur Mikiah Azarcon made it his mission to provide them with products of style and function.

As the founder of GO-GETTER Co., Mikiah Azarcon is a 22-year-old creative who is blowing away the fashion industry with his unique offering. Inspired by the dream-chasers, hustlers, innovators, and all of those pursuing their own paths to success, he and his company are committed to engineer useful products.

Armed with the mindset that there will never be a perfect time to start translating one's vision into reality, this risk-taker did not let the fear of failure hold him back. In 2018, he spent endless nights within the four walls of his dorm room while attending Pepperdine University, thinking about establishing what would soon become the lifestyle brand, GO-GETTER Co. Even with his plate full and little to no extra money, Mikiah Azarcon began his hustle, dedicating his free time outside of class to working four jobs to earn enough capital and get prototypes produced.

Two years later, his lifestyle company, fully funded on Kickstarter, would launch and immediately impact the fashion industry. Launched last July 21, 2020, this California-based venture passionate about offering an alternative to bulky and outdated wallets is now making a mark for its trackable wallets.

The growing popularity of GO-GETTER Co., as evidenced by the astounding $90,000 of sales in its first one and a half month of operations, is primarily due to the trackable, expandable, RFID-secure, and slim nature of its wallet, which comes hand in hand with the world's thinnest tracker card. Mikiah Azarcon conceptualized the GO wallet to serve as a solution to the stressful problem of losing this essential item, providing customers with a Bluetooth tracker card that makes it possible for users to track their possession when it is in range, receive separation alerts, and ring it if it is in range but out of sight.

Moreover, because of its expendable yet slim design, the GO wallet is ideal for people who are always on the go as they can seamlessly secure it in their pockets. It is also guaranteed not to wear and tear like a traditional leather or canvas wallet due to its material made out of 6061-t6 space grade anodized aluminum.

While wallets are immensely utilitarian in nature, the fact also remains that they are fashion pieces that create statements for their users. With this in mind, Mikiah Azarcon made sure that the GO wallet, which comes in two different finishes and eight different colors, can catch anyone's attention. It boasts a modern, sleek, and aesthetic look that distinguishes today's canvas and leather wallets.

Currently, GO-GETTER Co. is on the fast track to becoming one of the leading institutions within the fashion industry, not only because of its trackable wallet. Its potential as a powerhouse also rests on its mission to deliver stylishly instrumental products, cultivate a distinctive workplace culture, and build a community of individuals who will represent the brand through their own creative ways.

