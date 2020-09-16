An Anglo-Egyptian research group has developed a passive cooling method based on saturated activated alumina, with saline water as a cooling agent.A group of scientists from the University of Bristol and Egypt's Benha University have used saltwater to cool PV modules. They tested a passive cooling technique based on saturated activated alumina, with saline water as a cooling agent, after initially using freshwater. In their tests, they replaced the PV panels with blue coated plates with equivalent optical characteristics of commercial polycrystalline products. "Sample boxes, containing activated ...

