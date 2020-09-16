CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. Partners with APeT BV to Develop a Novel Hemp-Based Cannabinoid Capsule Delivery Mechanism

This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Corporation" or "CanaFarma") has partnered with APeT BV to develop novel Hemp-based cannabinoid, drug and nutritional supplement delivery methods via its FLOTEX-C patented technology. FLOTEX-C is a unique, patented, floating technology designed for safer and more effective delivery of active ingredients. FLOTEX-C is a Gastro-Retentive Drug Delivery System ("GRDDS"), whereby active ingredients are delivered in a time released manner via a capsule that "floats" within the stomach. FLOTEX-C has excellent floating capacity of at least 24 hours, whereby buoyancy increases in time thanks to the steady floating chamber.

The collaboration between the two companies will use the APeT BV FLOTEX-C technology to create novel approaches to infusing Hemp-based cannabinoids into a safer, self-repairing, better performing, gastro-retentive, controlled-release delivery platform for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. Focus will be on anti-viral, immune boosting and anti-aging formulations.

Many patients are suffering from side effects from, or lack of efficacy of, their medication(s). Additionally, therapy compliance challenges such as too many pills spread over different hours of intake per day, can lead to skipping/forgetting to take the right amount of medication at the right time, or stopping the therapy all together. Canafarma and APeT's use of the FLOTEX-C technology will be designed with the objective of resolving many of these problems.

David Lonsdale, CEO of CanaFarma said, "We are delighted to be working with APeT on something so important to the industry, and our initial focus will be on anti-viral, immune boosting and anti-aging formulations to further develop the Company's consumer product brands."

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing top-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

