Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Die Besten der Besten vereinen sich in dieser Firma! Hier entsteht was ganz Großes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 Ticker-Symbol: ELX 
Tradegate
15.09.20
18:56 Uhr
17,950 Euro
+0,310
+1,76 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,97518,10008:32
17,96518,12008:32
PR Newswire
16.09.2020 | 08:28
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrolux names Carsten Franke new Group COO

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Electrolux has appointed Carsten Franke as new Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President. Heading the Group's Global Operations function, he will be responsible for pursuing efficiencies of scale and digitalization throughout the value chain.

Carsten Franke, currently COO of Electrolux Business Area Europe, succeeds Jan Brockmann, who has resigned to pursue an external opportunity. The appointment is effective as from October 1, 2020.

"I'm very pleased to welcome Carsten to the Group Management team. He has a very strong track record of leading international manufacturing and supply chain activities, driving sustainable efficiency improvements. He is the right person to take Electrolux Global Operations through the next phase of its development," said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of the Electrolux Group.

The Global Operations function drives a common approach within Electrolux to activities in manufacturing, supply chain, purchasing, sourcing and product quality. The responsibility for research and development is now being integrated with the Consumer Experience organization, led by Ola Nilsson.

Carsten Franke joined Electrolux in 2005. Prior to his current role, he has held various management positions in Europe covering supply chain, production and lean manufacturing. He is a German citizen and holds a degree in mechanical engineering.

For further information, please contact:

Electrolux Press Hotline
+46-8-657-65-07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-names-carsten-franke-new-group-coo,c3194608

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3194608/1306746.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/i/carsten-franke,c2825105

Carsten Franke

ELECTROLUX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.