Phoenix Rising Addiction Center Provides Tools for Lifelong Recovery

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Phoenix Rising Addiction Center is a rehabilitation center taking the lead in providing treatment services and programs for people suffering from alcohol addiction, drug addiction, and video game addiction. The center also provides mental health therapy programs. The center aims to provide a safe space for people suffering addiction problems while equipping them with the right tools to help them rise above their circumstances and ensure lifelong recovery.

The various treatment programs at Phoenix Rising Addiction Centers were carefully designed by experts and licensed professionals with years of behavioral health experience. Overall, the center provides a full range of programs, including detoxification, treatment, and aftercare.

Sitting as the head of the treatment team is Benjamin Kaneaiakala III, who is also the CEO of Phoenix Rising Addiction Center. He is a licensed advanced alcohol and drug counselor (LAADC) certified by the California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP). He has more than 31 years of addiction and recovery experience, which fuels his passion for helping others. Recently, Benjamin launched a Youtube channel where he discusses the 12 Steps Program designed to help people overcome their addiction problems.

To start the process, Phoenix Rising Addiction Center makes sure that the patient is fully engaged and willing to participate in the recovery process. Hence, undergoing withdrawal and detoxification is an essential step. But it does not stop there; treatment continues through cognitive or dialectical behavioral therapy. These are powerful tools for sustained recovery as these types of therapy make sure that new, healthy, and productive thoughts and behavior patterns take the place of the old ones, which are associated with the addiction.

Benjamin takes pride in the center's day and evening outpatient rehabilitation programs. The center offers Intensive Outpatient Treatment Programs (IOP), which covers a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the patient, individual and group therapy sessions, and life skills support.

Phoenix Rising Addiction Center also works closely with sober living homes or accommodations for IOP Clients, which serves patients best at the early stage of recovery. In these homes, the patient stays "immersed in a recovery community and environment that increases accountability and sobriety success."

Phoenix Rising Addiction Center also helps people suffering from other mental health issues on top of its addiction treatment programs and resources. The center offers an integrated health program tailored to each individual's specific diagnosis and associated features to help ensure a successful recovery.

Benjamin hopes to offer a toolbox that will help people deal with the relentless voices in their heads that keep them in pain as they suffer from addiction, anxiety, stress, depression, and other mental illnesses.

Today, Phoenix Rising Addiction Center continues to pursue its mission of "providing the best clinical care rooted in safety, security, attachment, and including current industry standards." This rehabilitation center is a firm believer that mental health challenges, whether addiction or something else, can completely "upend" one's life and make them feel lost, alone, and hopeless. Determined to help those suffering in silence, Benjamin hopes that these people will have the courage to reach out to them and take refuge in his recovery programs.

Learn more about Benjamin Kaneaiakala III and Phoenix Rising Addiction Center by visiting their official website.

Company: Phoenix Rising Addiction Center

Email: ben@phoenixrisingbehavioral.com

Phone number: 877-299-5694

Website: www.phoenixrisingbehavioral.com

