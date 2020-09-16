The Modern Rose: A Creative Spark of Happiness in a Cup

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Foodies are frequently in search of the next IG-worthy destination with good eats and a great ambiance. And tucked in the robust liveliness of Deerfield Beach in Florida is The Modern Rose, an eclectic boutique cafe that promises to give everyone a highly memorable experience.

The shop sits in The Cove Shopping Center. It features choice and locally roasted coffee by Marine Corps-veteran owned, award-winning roaster Calusa Coffee, organic and hard-to-come-by selections of tea with over 50 different varieties, and a varied menu of some of the most Instagrammable dishes. The Modern Rose's specialty is its avocado toast menu and many baked goodies that have had customers returning frequently.

The Cove Center cafe started as a quiet vintage boutique that sold tea to curious guests. Christine, the store's original owner, moved to Georgia to start a bed and breakfast business in the woodland areas. But the vision of creating an eccentric yet warm space for everyone continued through the new owners, Jimena and Emilio Dominguez.

Later on, the concept grew into a coffee and tea shop that has turned into an international sensation. As of late, the boutique cafe has reeled in some franchising interest from individuals who look to bring the concept to places like South America and Nepal. Jimena and Emilio share the simple recipe for the success of The Modern Rose. "What it takes is keeping a timeless approach of quality, shopping fresh every day, and treating every guest like family."

The young entrepreneurs have come far as business owners since the founding of their sensational establishment. Recently, US Air Force veteran Emilio joined the US Reporter's 30 Under 30 Entrepreneurs. When asked what was next for them and their thriving venture, all they had to say was a resounding and straightforward, "More."

The concept store with a twist has some of the most unique and vivacious aesthetics. This is thanks to the company's designer,Lindsay Bolton, who has helped them bring their creative ideas to life by curating menus, logos, and implementing strategic design planning.

The Modern Rose has picked up the interest not just of its regulars, but also of the community. In recent times, it received recognition as the Best Cafe of the City and Best Desserts in the City. The shop is also rated five-stars on websites like Google, Yelp, Facebook, TripAdvisor, and Uber Eats. The cafe is often the go-to spot for many of the most well-known real estate moguls, YouTube celebrities, and social media influencers. Yet in all, The Modern Rose is a place for all who look for a great experience and great food and drinks.

The cafe's menu features a variety of highly creative and delicious eats like an Elote-style avocado toast, a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich served on brioche, a vegan bruschetta, and an exceptional egg sandwich with a twist, to name a few. Their drink selections of coffee-based and tea-based beverages are also some of the best tasting in the area. The Modern Rose has the most popular Cinnamon Mocha Latte. Another of their specialties is a drink called Dragonfly, a hot pink tropical tea with organic pitaya and lemonade.

Most of the cafe's selections can be made gluten-free, which has been a significant plus for many of their health-conscious patrons. Their store packaging is compostable, and a sizable amount of their profits go to local charities. Overall, The Modern Rose is a highly sustainable business that looks to serve up quality in a highly conscious manner.

Company Name: The Modern Rose

Email: AUniqueCafe@gmail.com

Phone Number: (954) 405-8448

Website: AUniqueCafe.co

