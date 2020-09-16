American IRA, LLC: American IRA Answers How Many People Use Self-Directed IRAs

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / How many people turn to Self-Directed IRAs for their retirement? For some, the notion may seem somewhat foreign. After all, a great many Americans use pension plans and 401(k) plans to get ready for retirement. Others use simple arrangement wherein a limited amount of options is offered by the retirement account. But in the case of a Self-Directed IRA, an individual can choose their own retirement assets, provided they are allowed by the IRS.

That leads to an interesting question: just how many people use Self-Directed IRAs, anyway? That question was answered at a recent post at American IRA. In the post, American IRA looked at some of the most recent figures to examine how many people use a retirement strategy in this form. The answer is hundreds of thousands of people, according to 2017 figures, with lots of potential for growth. And given that there are millions upon millions of retirement accounts in the U.S., that means there are still many people who have yet to know about the benefits of a Self-Directed IRA.

"One thing that's great about this post is that it points out that you're not alone," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "An investor can look at the data and realize that the Self-Directed IRA is not a fringe investment strategy. It is a mainstream one. But it still serves as an alternative to the most common investing strategies, which may not fit every single investor out there. For many people, it serves them far better to use a strategy that gets them more involved with their retirement and utilizes the particular quirks of their individual situation."

For example, a Self-Directed IRA strategy may worked well for someone who is self-employed, as it means that they can then take the reins of their own financial destiny and use a strategy like a SEP-IRA, which has tremendous benefits.

For more information about how many people use Self-Directed IRAs, visit the post at www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may contact the Self-Directed IRA administration firm by dialing 866-7500-IRA.

