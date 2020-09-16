The Ambition Academy: Fatima Barnes Spills the Secrets to Succeeding in Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2020 / Entrepreneur Fatima Barnes established The Ambition Academy, a coaching and consulting company, to empower women to launch and create their dream businesses successfully. As an entrepreneur, podcaster, and business coach at only thirty years old, she was familiar with the rewards of an entrepreneurial life and wanted to help other women who were new or aspiring entrepreneurs looking to turn their passions into profit.

The Ambition Academy provides women with group coaching and one-on-one coaching services. The company's signature offer is an eight-week self-paced group coaching course called "Ambition to Launch." The course is strategically designed to help students successfully launch their online businesses from beginning to end without having to amass thousands of followers on IG, spend tens of thousands in startup costs and accumulate debt, and waste time doing trial and error. "Ambition to Launch" saves students money in the long run and allows them to see faster results.

In a matter of only eight weeks, Fatima Barnes can take her students through her five-step framework. Throughout the sessions, she helps them tap into their inner potential and find what makes them unique and work through what's keeping them back and stuck where they are.

Fatima is active in the metropolitan area of Memphis, Tennessee, where she is also part owner of Barnes Trucking & Logistics with her husband and a podcaster of Let's Talk Travel with The Pretty Wanderer.

Fatima Barnes graduated with a degree in business from Jackson State University in 2012 and is currently pursuing an MBA from Louisiana State University in leadership and human resource development. She is the first in her family to graduate college, pursue entrepreneurship, and break a wealth of general curses, as she was determined to break the cycles to ensure that she didn't allow her past circumstances to stop her from fulfilling her dreams. Through the Ambition Academy, she is determined to build generational wealth and bring upon inspiring change to women all over the world and within her community.

As an entrepreneur, Fatima Barnes realized that the biggest problem with most small businesses is that they waste a ton of money. Inexperienced business owners often dive straight into building a website and creating a logo, product, and social media account and throwing it out there to see if it sticks. They then get frustrated when they don't see sales.

This is what Fatima Barnes calls marketing in the dark. Many small business owners don't often think of setting the proper foundation for their business and establishing a niche and audience. In addition to that, many learn too late about pricing for profit, making pricing decisions with no real strategy or planning.

Fatima Barnes teaches profit planning and foundation setting. As an entrepreneur, she knows all about finding one's niche and attracting them through the right message to lead to sales.

"Most people believe that having 100K followers on IG is necessary to get started or make money, and I show them that you can have a profitable business without the thousands of followers. I know because I did it," Fatima said.

Fatima aims to help The Ambition Academy grow to become a fully staffed company with other like-minded coaches, helping hundreds of women start and launch their successful businesses.

Read more about The Ambition Academy on its website. Follow Fatima Barnes on her Instagram.

Company: The Ambition Academy

Email: info@theambitionacademycc.com

Phone number: 1-800-296-3960

Website: www.theambitionacademycc.com

SOURCE: The Ambition Academy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606314/Fatima-Barnes-Spills-the-Secrets-to-Succeeding-in-Business